"Karun Nair has performance but selectors need PRformance" - Fans react sarcastically as Vidarbha captain gets ignored for 2025 Champions Trophy

Karun Nair failed to find a place in the India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled for February and March. The Vidarbha captain was sidelined even after averaging 752 (seven innings) in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, including five centuries.

Overall, in List-A cricket, Nair has 3101 runs in 106 matches at an average of 41.34, comprising eight tons and 14 half-centuries.

Selection Chairman Ajit Agarkar told the reporters during a press conference on Saturday (January 18) [via Indian Express]:

"Those are special performances. We did have a chat, no doubt. at the moment to find spot in this team is very difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked, all average in excess of 40."

Fans on X slammed the selectors and BCCI for ignoring Karun Nair for the ODIs ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. One user wrote:

"Karun Nair after scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket doesn't get picked for champions trophy there's no value of scoring runs in domestic cricket in India now."

Another user wrote:

"Karun Nair could get the place in the squad. @BCCI simply selects the team based on IPL performance, why would the players focus on the domestic series? Very unfortunate!"

A third user wrote sarcastically:

"700+ average say kuch nahi hota, tattoo banao, body flex karo aur SM may 7M followers lawo tabh select hogeh." (700+ average won't give you anything, flex your body and have 7M followers on SM, then you will be selected.)

Here are a few more reactions:

"Why are rules different for him?" - Harbhajan Singh slams BCCI for ignoring Karun Nair

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed the BCCI for ignoring Karun Nair. The cricketer-turned-commentator recently said on his YouTube channel (via Indian Express):

"“Many are selected on the basis of just two games, some are just selected basis the IPL. So, why are rules different for him? People say Rohit and Virat are out of form, and you’re sending them to Ranji. But those who are playing Ranji and scoring runs… why are you ignoring them? When will these guys play? They are scoring runs here.”

“I’m looking at his stats. In 2024/25, he played six innings, remained not out in 5, scoring 664 and that was his average. And he’s played at a strike rate of 120. And they don’t pick him. It’s unfair,” Harbhajan added.

India Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

