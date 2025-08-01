Karun Nair wastes review and gets out lbw to Josh Tongue for 57 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 16:06 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Josh Tongue thrilled to bits with Karun Nair's wicket. [Getty Images]

Karun Nair failed to consolidate with the bat following his half-century on Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Resuming his innings on 52, the right-handed batter departed for 57 off 109 balls, lbw plumb by Josh Tongue. With this, the visitors lost their seventh wicket for 218.

The dismissal came in the 67th over of India’s first innings and the third over of the day. Tongue bowled a nip-backer, and the ball hit Nair on the knee roll of the back pad. With no specialist batter left to bat, the batter took a DRS review. The replay showed the ball would’ve crashed into the middle stump.

Watch the video below:

Josh Tongue also posed questions to Indian batters with his exceptional bowling on Day 1. He dismissed Sai Sudharsan (38 off 108) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 off 13).

England bundle out India for 224 in their first innings; Karun Nair's wicket triggers a collapse

A clinical bowling display helped England stay in command against India on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Soon after Karun Nair’s wicket, Gus Atkinson struck to remove a well-set Washington Sundar for 26 off 55.

Atkinson finished with a fifer to wrap up India for 224 in their first innings, including scalps of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The tourists managed to add only 20 runs to their overnight score, losing four wickets.

Earlier on Day 1, Ollie Pope-led England bagged six wickets for 204. The top order flopped horribly as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul perished for 2 and 14, respectively. Shubman Gill also gifted away his wicket following a suicidal runout. Dhruv Jurel, who finally got an opportunity to bat after keeping for injured Rishabh Pant, failed to make the opportunity count. The wicketkeeper-batter perished for 19 runs off 40 deliveries.

The hosts are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. England won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. Meanwhile, India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

