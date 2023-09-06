KBC asks a cricket-related question ft. Rahul Dravid worth Rs 12.5 lakh

One of the most popular TV quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), recently asked one of its contestants a cricket-related question for a whopping Rs. 12.5 lakh. The contestant was asked to name the player who does not hold a degree in engineering.

The quiz show provided four options for the multiple-choice question. They were Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and Rahul Dravid.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a screenshot of the question that read:

“Which of these cricketers does not hold a degree in engineering?”

For the unversed, Dravid is the correct answer. The current Indian head coach earned a degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce. He was selected for the Indian team while doing his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from St. Joseph’s College of Business Administration.

Meanwhile, former India captain Anil Kumble has completed a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtriya Vidyalaya College of Engineering. Srikkanth also holds an electrical engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy, in Chennai.

Ashwin, meanwhile, has graduated with a BTech in Information Technology from SSN College of Engineering in Chennai.

All four are legends of Indian cricket ft. Rahul Dravid

Interestingly, all of the aforementioned four players hail from the southern part of India. Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble are from Karnataka, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Krishnamachari Srikkanth belong to Tamil Nadu. All of them are legends of Indian cricket.

On the professional front, Dravid has played 590 international matches across formats, scoring 24,208 runs, including 48 tons and 146 half-centuries. Srikkanth, on the other hand, has represented India in 189 games, scoring 6153 runs, including six tons and 39 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker across formats, picking up 956 wickets in 403 games. Ashwin has also scalped 712 wickets in 272 matches so far.

Ashwin and Srikkanth, in particular, were part of India’s ODI World Cup-winning teams in 2011 and 1983, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dravid has won the 2018 U19 World Cup as head coach. He will look to replicate the feat with the senior men's team in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.