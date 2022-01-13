"I like batting in at number three, I've batted there for most of my career" - Keegan Petersen

South Africa's Keegan Petersen has stated he is keen to make the number three position his own after flourishing in the ongoing third Test against India. Petersen also admitted India's bowlers are hard to score off and termed them the best attack in world cricket at the moment.

Petersen top-scored for the Proteas with 72 on an underwhelming Day 2 in the third Test in Cape Town. He faced 166 balls and struck nine boundaries in his knock. However, the 28-year old had little support from the other end, and the hosts ended up conceding a 13-run lead.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Petersen said he has batted at number three for most of his career and is happy to cement that spot for himself. He also stood firmly in support of his side's struggling openers, backing them to improve. The Paarl-born cricketer, as quoted by News24, said:

"I like batting in at number three, I've batted there for most of my career. In terms of losing early wickets, we have two high-quality opening batters, they're just going through a rough time. Dean has come through and Aiden is going through a bit of a patch, but he is a quality player, we all know that he will come through good eventually. I'm not fussed, I'll happy to be in the mix and if I can make number three mine, I'll be happy."

Aside from the right-hander, no other South African batter could even manage a half century. The likes of Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, and Temba Bavuma got off to decent starts but couldn't convert them into telling scores.

"You need to focus on your mark or they will expose you" - Keegan Petersen

The 28-year old, who eventually fell to Jasprit Bumrah, feels India's bowling is top quality and highly penetrative. He highlighted that they hardly afford the batting team any opportunities.

"Extremely challenging, it's the most challenge I've had in my career [facing India's bowling attack]. You need to focus on your mark or they will expose you. They test you in terms of scoring, there's not many opportunities so when one does come, you have to pounce on it. They don't give us much, which is why they're arguably the best bowling attack in the world," Petersen added.

Day 2 ended with India gathering a lead of 70, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the middle.

Edited by Prem Deshpande