"Keep that bat blazing" - Wishes pour in for rising Indian star Shubman Gill as he turns 23 

The cricket community extended warm wishes to Indian batter Shubman Gill as he turned 23 on Thursday, September 8.

The talented youngster is currently in England, plying his trade for the Glamorgan team in the 2022 County Championship. In his debut innings for Glamorgan, Gill scored a fluent 92 against Worcestershire on Wednesday (September 7).

The Punjab-born cricketer has been in great form this year. Gill made useful contributions to the Gujarat Titans side as an opener during their victorious campaign in IPL 2022.

He then turned up for Team India in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, where he notched up his maiden international century in Harare last month.

Twitterati wishes Indian batter Shubman Gill on his 23rd birthday

On the special occasion of his birthday, Gill's peers from the Indian team and other members of the cricketing fraternity were quick to wish him well through social media platforms. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh led the way with a special post.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road 🤪 all the best for Janamdin mubarak ho @ShubmanGill I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road 🤪 all the best for @GlamCricket ! Keep that bat blazing Janamdin mubarak ho @ShubmanGill 🎂 I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road 🤪 all the best for @GlamCricket! Keep that bat blazing 🔥 https://t.co/Ho2JY1kTyR

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Happy birthday, @ShubmanGill 🤗 Wish you the best for your county stint. Have an amazing year ahead. Happy birthday, @ShubmanGill 🤗 Wish you the best for your county stint. Have an amazing year ahead. https://t.co/42ZyJoGjeg

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy Birthday @ShubmanGill .. Lots of love brother, have a great day and year ahead Happy Birthday @ShubmanGill .. Lots of love brother, have a great day and year ahead 🙌 https://t.co/0NL4iaeB0W

"Shubman Gill is the most difficult batter to bowl to in the nets" - Yash Dayal about his Gujarat Titans teammate

Gujarat Titans' left-arm pacer Yash Dayal revealed that going up against Shubman Gill was challenging after his maiden stint with the franchise this season.

Gill ended up as the fifth-highest scorer in IPL 2022, amassing 483 runs across 16 games. Along with Hardik Pandya, Gill did the heavy lifting for the Titans in the batting department the whole season.

During an interaction on India News, Dayal reflected on the challenges he encountered during the net sessions in IPL 2022 and said:

"Shubman Gill is the most difficult batter to bowl to in the nets. He is not late at all on any delivery. He plays cricketing shots, you have seen what a classical batter he is."

He added:

"David Miller is also difficult but you know his approach that he is going to hit you every time but you don't know about Shubman Gill. We played a few practice matches before IPL and I felt Wriddhiman Saha is a very difficult batter to bowl to, especially in the powerplay."

Do you think Shubman Gill should be the third opener in the Indian ODI set-up for the 2023 World Cup in India? Sound off in the comments section.

