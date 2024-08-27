"Keep chasing your dreams" - Rishabh Pant responds to engineering student's request for funds

A post of Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant responding to an engineering student's request for funds has been doing the rounds on the internet on Tuesday, August 27.

In an interaction with the account True India Scenes on X (formerly Twitter), Pant responded to the account, which put out a post gathering funds for his engineering fees. The post read:

"Hello @RishabhPant17Sir I’m a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign. Your kindness would mean everything to me."

Pant, being tagged in the aforementioned post, took to his official account on the platform and responded:

"Keep chasing your dreams 👌👌 . God has better plans always tc"

The account thanked the Team India wicket-keeper batter with the following response:

"Thank you @RishabhPant17 Sir for your kind words! 🙏 Your support means everything. Despite my efforts, the campaign hasn’t gathered the needed funds. Any help in spreading the word would be a blessing. Still chasing my dreams!"

Rishabh Pant was last seen in action in the 2024 IND vs SL series

Rishabh Pant was last seen in action for Team India in the 2024 IND vs SL series. (File image via Getty)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant last played in the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. He played two T20Is, where he scored 49 and 2*. He was brought into the playing XI against Sri Lanka in the third ODI, where he took a catch and managed to score only six runs.

The 26-year-old was a part of Team India which beat South Africa and won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Throughout the tournament, he featured in all eight games, scoring 171 runs with a highest score of 42 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Delhi Capitals skipper will be donning the gloves in the upcoming 2024 Duleep Trophy for Team India B. He is also expected to make his comeback in Tests with the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19.

