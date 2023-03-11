“Keep going” - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli smashes fifty in IND vs AUS 4th Test, his first half-century after 13 inns in Test

Virat Kohli shone for Team India on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 11).

The right-hander finally brought up his half-century after 13 innings in Test cricket. Kohli scored an unbeaten 59, including five fours. The 34-year-old also shared a fifty partnership with Shubman Gill (128) for the third wicket.

The former India captain will now look to bring up his 28th Test ton and end his century drought in Tests when India resume their innings on Day 4. Kohli's last Test ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019.

As far as the ongoing series is concerned, Kohli has scored 170 runs in six innings. Fans were elated to see Kohli’s half-century after 423 days in Test cricket and wants him to score a century.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put Team India in command on Day 3

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill - who scored his maiden Test century at home - helped Team India close Day 3 on 289-3, 191 runs adrift of Australia's first innings core. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 42 and 35, respectively.

At stumps, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were unbeaten on 59 and 16, respectively. For Australia, spinners Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy scalped one wicket apiece.

BCCI @BCCI of the Fourth



Brilliant batting display by as we move to 289/3 at the end of day's play.



We will be back with Day 4 action tomorrow, with India trailing by 191 runs.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



@mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!Brilliant batting display by #TeamIndia as we move to 289/3 at the end of day's play.We will be back with Day 4 action tomorrow, with India trailing by 191 runs.Scorecard Stumps on Day 3⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!Brilliant batting display by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as we move to 289/3 at the end of day's play.We will be back with Day 4 action tomorrow, with India trailing by 191 runs. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…@mastercardindia https://t.co/itAO7Wb1un

Earlier on Day 2, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green’s tons helped Australia post a challenging 480 in their first innings. While Khawaja scored 180, Green (114) brought up his maiden Test hundred. Together, the duo shared a 208-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets, while Mohammed Shami settled for two. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took a wicket apiece.

Team India must win the fourth Test to guarantee their place in the ICC World Test Championship final later this year. If they lose, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to depend on Sri Lanka's results against New Zealand in their ongoing two-match Test series.

