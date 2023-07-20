"Keep hustling, keep conquering!"- Fans react as Virat Kohli gears up for his 500th international match 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli will be playing his 500th international cricket match on Thursday, July 20. He will reach the memorable landmark in his career during the second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is also the 100th Test match between the two sides.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) have played more matches than Kohli for India.

Across 499 games in his international career so far, the frmer Indian skipper has amassed a massive 25,461 runs at an impressive average of 53.48, including 75 centuries. He is currently the sixth in the all-time highest run-scorers list, headed by Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs).

Fans took to Twitter to shower their love on Virat Kohli on the occasion of his landmark match. Here are some of the best reactions:

Santosh @SmpPhukan

500 international games, wow , great achievements.

It shows how his dedication and Temperament makes him possible to reach at this peak.

Congratulations Virat pic.twitter.com/kTnOy6ilsB @BCCI @imVkohli What an Incredible journey it has been for Virat.500 international games, wow , great achievements.It shows how his dedication and Temperament makes him possible to reach at this peak.Congratulations Virat

Rîâj. (VK)🔺 @VkRiaj @BCCI @imVkohli After 499 international matches:



Most runs - Virat Kohli.

Best average - Virat Kohli.

Joint most 100s - Virat Kohli.

Most 50+ scores - Virat Kohli.

Most POTM - Virat Kohli.

Most POTS - Virat Kohli.

Joint most 100s as captain - Virat Kohli.

Best average as captain - Virat Kohli.

Ashutosh Sinha @AshutoshSi4184 to great Indian player Virat Kohli @BCCI @imVkohli This is big occasion for any cricketer to play five hundred game for Country like India I hope many more matches he play my congratulationsto great Indian player Virat Kohli

Vishal Kumar @K37876682Vishal ,My Inspiration ,My Idol🥰. Keep going like this @imVkohli 🛐 . @BCCI @imVkohli Congratulations My King,My Inspiration,My Idol🥰. Keep going like this @imVkohli 🛐

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



Our king plays for for the 500th time tonight! 🫡



#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DKhk6jBAPH 𝗚reatest-𝗢f-𝗔ll-𝗧ime blockbusters antaru ra babu!Our king plays forfor the 500th time tonight! 🫡

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



20th July, 2023 - Virat Kohli is going to play his 500th International game.



A Journey of hard work, determination, sacrifices over 15 long years to be in the top level of all formats - The GOAT. 18th August, 2008 - Virat Kohli made his International debut.20th July, 2023 - Virat Kohli is going to play his 500th International game.A Journey of hard work, determination, sacrifices over 15 long years to be in the top level of all formats - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/llOaUFPbY6

Bleed Viratian♥️ @saivardhan2018

A fall like no other,

And a comeback like no other,



Virat Kohli -500 not out

#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KtKmQTZ1DT A peak like no other,A fall like no other,And a comeback like no other,Virat Kohli -500 not out

Archith @UtdArc



Massive achievement of 500 international cricket matches.



There will only be one VK 18 pic.twitter.com/HX3YNaSHfv Virat Kohli at 500: An absolute privilege, pleasure to have watched a young player grow, become the best in the world, stay the world's best and become a superstar who inspired a million.Massive achievement of 500 international cricket matches.There will only be one VK 18

Ayush 🇮🇳🚩 @vkkings007

•100+ Matches in ODIs.

•100+ Matches in T20Is.

•500+ Int'l Match going to play today.



Virat Kohli is the Only player to have played 100+ matches in all three formats .

THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/69ftQaAIjD •100+ Matches in Tests.•100+ Matches in ODIs.•100+ Matches in T20Is.•500+ Int'l Match going to play today.Virat Kohli is the Only player to have played 100+ matches in all three formats .THE GOAT

Sharvil Patel @Sharvil_2612



Onwards and Upwards



#ViratKohli

#INDvsWI

#Cricket pic.twitter.com/VuNkjd5Wp5 500th International game for the great Virat Kohli. Who knew that the 19 year old Delhi boy who won us the under 19 world cup in 2007 will go on to play 500 matches in the blue jersey. Blessed to watch him bat live.Onwards and Upwards

Avinash @imavinashvk



And as he is going to play his 500th international game tomorrow, I pray that it goes on for a 500 more.



Love you Kohli pic.twitter.com/9aSHLfzqfq This was the first time I saw Virat Kohli play (U19 WC) and from that moment to today my support for him has only increased.And as he is going to play his 500th international game tomorrow, I pray that it goes on for a 500 more.Love you Kohli

🚩AG @techieindia28

#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/memCLMZjvt Virat Kohli, the legend, reached a milestone of 500 matches, showcasing unwavering dedication, remarkable batting prowess, and an inspiring leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the sport's history today. you are the real youth icon Virat.

Break_me! @Pratikstan16



keep hustling , keep conquering !



#ViratKohli #INDvsWI

pic.twitter.com/xkV5lTXs1U 500 games for the face of world cricket ,sports give people recognition but he has made the game of cricket famous,the greatest ever to play the game .keep hustling , keep conquering !

@vaibhav_rane @i_amvaibz

Virat Kohli made it bigger than the dreams.

#KOHLIRULESCRICKET pic.twitter.com/SlPpgPK3SH From aiming to become an Indian Cricketer to playing 500 Int'l matches being called the GOAT.Virat Kohli made it bigger than the dreams.

SudarshaN 🇮🇳 @ImSudarshan67



One of your favorite innings from your career 🩵



Best childhood memories



VIRAT KOHLI 183 VS PAKISTAN



1/2



pic.twitter.com/Q6gYouII2Z Best wishes for 500 international matchesOne of your favorite innings from your career 🩵Best childhood memoriesVIRAT KOHLI 183 VS PAKISTAN1/2

Ritik @Ritik568

A fall like no other,

And a comeback like no other.



Virat Kohli - 500 not out pic.twitter.com/1iQy3kPW2I A peak like no other,A fall like no other,And a comeback like no other.Virat Kohli - 500 not out

Virat Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication, and devotion, the way he has played this game: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hailed Virat Kohli for displaying exceptional discipline and dedication levels ahead of his 500th international match for Team India.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra shed light on the traits imbibed by Kohli during his storied international career, saying:

"This is Kohli's 500th international game. Why is Kohli's 500th game important? What does Kohli define or represent? Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see."

"Whenever he steps on the ground, it seems like he is going to give his 100%," Chopra added. "There is not even one thing where he will leave a stone unturned. He doesn't do even one job where you feel that he is taking things slightly lightly."

Aakash Chopra further stated that everyone wants Kohli to score a century on this special occasion given that he hasn't scored a hundred away from home in five years.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want him to score a century because it's been half a decade and he hasn't scored a century away from home but it doesn't matter even if it doesn't come. It doesn't make him a lesser player," Chopra concluded.

Do you think Virat Kohli can overtake Sachin Tendulkar and become the most-capped Indian player? Sound off in the comments section.