"Keep hustling, keep conquering!"- Fans react as Virat Kohli gears up for his 500th international match 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli will be playing his 500th international cricket match on Thursday, July 20. He will reach the memorable landmark in his career during the second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is also the 100th Test match between the two sides.
Only Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509) have played more matches than Kohli for India.
Across 499 games in his international career so far, the frmer Indian skipper has amassed a massive 25,461 runs at an impressive average of 53.48, including 75 centuries. He is currently the sixth in the all-time highest run-scorers list, headed by Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs).
Fans took to Twitter to shower their love on Virat Kohli on the occasion of his landmark match. Here are some of the best reactions:
Virat Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication, and devotion, the way he has played this game: Aakash Chopra
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hailed Virat Kohli for displaying exceptional discipline and dedication levels ahead of his 500th international match for Team India.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra shed light on the traits imbibed by Kohli during his storied international career, saying:
"This is Kohli's 500th international game. Why is Kohli's 500th game important? What does Kohli define or represent? Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see."
"Whenever he steps on the ground, it seems like he is going to give his 100%," Chopra added. "There is not even one thing where he will leave a stone unturned. He doesn't do even one job where you feel that he is taking things slightly lightly."
Aakash Chopra further stated that everyone wants Kohli to score a century on this special occasion given that he hasn't scored a hundred away from home in five years.
"From the bottom of our hearts, we want him to score a century because it's been half a decade and he hasn't scored a century away from home but it doesn't matter even if it doesn't come. It doesn't make him a lesser player," Chopra concluded.
Do you think Virat Kohli can overtake Sachin Tendulkar and become the most-capped Indian player? Sound off in the comments section.