“Keep underestimating us” - Mohammad Rizwan takes subtle dig at former cricketers ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has urged experts and fans to continue underestimating his side so that they could perform well in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The eight-team tournament, often called the 'Mini World Cup,' begins today (February 19), with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.

Ad

The Men in Green have struggled in recent ICC events, suffering pre-semifinal exits in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan are also coming off a disappointing home tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa, losing twice to the Black Caps in the build-up to the mega event.

Talking about his side in the press conference on the eve of the tournament opener, Rizwan said [as quoted by India Today]:

Ad

Trending

"If that's how we win, then keep underestimating us. Hopefully, we win. Look, we have a few concerns. As a player, I would say we need to improve our awareness a bit. We need to enhance our professionalism. There is no doubt that Pakistan has achieved great things. We have produced exceptional players."

He added:

Ad

"Even now, young cricketers approach us to learn, and players from other countries do the same. I believe that if we work hard, execute our plans, and play smart cricket on the day, the Almighty will reward us."

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, having won the 2017 edition despite being the lowest-ranked side in the tournament. Yet, several pundits have written them off from even qualifying for the semifinal, with India and New Zealand pitted as the favorites from Group A, which also has Bangladesh.

Ad

"No one should doubt our talent, our ability, or our facilities" - Mohammad Rizwan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mohammad Rizwan hit back at critics of Pakistan cricket by highlighting the side's relative consistency despite the lack of home games over the past decade and a half.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

"We always say - if you look at our team and our processes now, we endured 10 years without international teams visiting Pakistan, yet we still delivered strong performances for the nation. So, no one should doubt our talent, our ability, or our facilities," Rizwan said in the same press conference.

Ad

He concluded:

"Yes, on certain days we might underperform or fail to play to our full potential, allowing other teams to capitalize. But we are working hard to rectify that and ensure the results favor Pakistan."

Despite the setback in the recent home tri-series, Pakistan's ODI form has been impressive over the past few months. They won three consecutive bilateral ODI series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa before the tri-series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback