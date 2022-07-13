"Keeper's Corner" - Parthiv Patel poses with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant in the UK

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel shared a picture of himself on Wednesday, chilling with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The former Gujarat captain posted the star-studded photo on his Instagram story, captioning it:

"Keeper's Corner"

Parthiv Patel chilling with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant (Credits: Instagram)

Dhoni, who is currently enjoying his holiday in the UK, was even seen in the Indian dressing room during the recently concluded T20I series against England. He was also seen having a chat with the Indian cricketers.

The Men in Blue are currently on a winning spree. After bagging the three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin, they thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in the first ODI on Tuesday at The Oval.

Riding on Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul, the tourists bowled out England for a paltry 110, before chasing down the target in just 18.4 overs.

"He could vouch for his spot in the T20 World Cup" - Parthiv Patel on Mohammad Shami's chances in marquee event

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag One day cricket or Test cricket, no better pair in world cricket. Bumrah and Shami are a class apart . #INDvsENG One day cricket or Test cricket, no better pair in world cricket. Bumrah and Shami are a class apart . #INDvsENG https://t.co/p4Zu2nd7FH

While Mohammad Shami is considered to be India's go-to bowler in the Test and ODI format, the selectors are not convinced about the pacer's ability in the shortest format.

However, Parthiv Patel believes Shami can bring a lot to the table alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the multi-nation tournament in Australia later this year.

Speaking on Cricbuzz after the first ODI, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"He has a good opportunity in this ODI series to show that he can bowl in the death overs. He could vouch for his spot in the T20 World Cup. India already have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and if you get the quality and experience of Shami, it will make a huge difference."

Shami returned with figures of 3/31 in the first ODI and will hope to keep the momentum going in the remaining two games.

