Kennington Oval weather forecast August 1: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Rain severely affected proceedings at the Kennington Oval on Day 1 of fifth and final Test of the series between India and England on Thursday, July 31. In a stop-start day of Test cricket, only 64 overs were possible, with England's bowlers dominating proceedings in helpful conditions.India went to stumps on Day 1 at 204-6. The visitors got off to a poor start as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson for two. KL Rahul (14) looked resolute yet again before dragging one from Chris Woakes back onto his stumps. India suffered a massive setback as skipper Shubman Gill (21) was run out attempting a non-existent single.Sai Sudharsan (38) looked good during his stay at the crease until he got a jaffa from Josh Tongue, which he could only nick to the keeper. Ravindra Jadeja (9) was also dismissed by the England pacer in similar fashion, while Dhruv Jurel (19) played a poor stroke to be caught at second slip off Atkinson. At stumps, Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) were holding fort for India.Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestLooking at the weather forecast for Day 2 of the fifth England vs India Test at The Oval, AccuWeather predicts that conditions will be partly sunny in the morning, with the temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is moderate at 25 percent, while the could cover is likely to be 59 percent and the humidity level 63 percent.As for the afternoon weather conditions at the Kennington Oval for Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the series, it is expected to be partly sunny, with a brief shower or two likely. The probability of precipitation is likely to be 66 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 45 percent and humidity level 60 percent.Shifting focus to evening weather conditions in Kennington for Day 2 of the England vs India 2025 Test, AccuWeather states that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 16 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is reasonably low at 25 percent. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be 44 percent and humidity level 64 percent.