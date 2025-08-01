Kennington Oval weather forecast August 1: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 01, 2025 14:02 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Only 64 overs were bowled on Day 1 of The Oval Test due to rain. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Rain severely affected proceedings at the Kennington Oval on Day 1 of fifth and final Test of the series between India and England on Thursday, July 31. In a stop-start day of Test cricket, only 64 overs were possible, with England's bowlers dominating proceedings in helpful conditions.

Ad

India went to stumps on Day 1 at 204-6. The visitors got off to a poor start as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson for two. KL Rahul (14) looked resolute yet again before dragging one from Chris Woakes back onto his stumps. India suffered a massive setback as skipper Shubman Gill (21) was run out attempting a non-existent single.

Sai Sudharsan (38) looked good during his stay at the crease until he got a jaffa from Josh Tongue, which he could only nick to the keeper. Ravindra Jadeja (9) was also dismissed by the England pacer in similar fashion, while Dhruv Jurel (19) played a poor stroke to be caught at second slip off Atkinson. At stumps, Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) were holding fort for India.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Looking at the weather forecast for Day 2 of the fifth England vs India Test at The Oval, AccuWeather predicts that conditions will be partly sunny in the morning, with the temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is moderate at 25 percent, while the could cover is likely to be 59 percent and the humidity level 63 percent.

Ad
Ad

As for the afternoon weather conditions at the Kennington Oval for Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the series, it is expected to be partly sunny, with a brief shower or two likely. The probability of precipitation is likely to be 66 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 45 percent and humidity level 60 percent.

Shifting focus to evening weather conditions in Kennington for Day 2 of the England vs India 2025 Test, AccuWeather states that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 16 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is reasonably low at 25 percent. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be 44 percent and humidity level 64 percent.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications