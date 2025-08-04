Kennington Oval weather forecast August 4: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:58 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Rain has interrupted proceedings at The Oval on a number of occasions. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

It may have happened in a somewhat bizarre manner, but rather fittingly, the fifth and final Test of the India-England series at The Oval will also conclude on Day 5. The previous four matches also ended on the last day of the Test, a solid proof of how closely the series has been contested.

Chasing a challenging 374 for victory, England began Day 4 at The Oval at 50-1. The hosts lost Ben Duckett for 54 and skipper Ollie Pope for 27. At 106-3, India were in control. But, as has been the case right through the Test series, the team on the back foot fought back. Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) added 195 for the fourth wicket to put England on top.

Just when it seemed that England were in firm control of the chase, they lost three wickets and slipped to 339-6. Rain and bad light then forced early stumps. On Day 5 at The Oval, England need 35 runs to win, while India need four wickets. On paper, the hosts are ahead, but with the kind of series that it has been, you never know - there might still be a twist or two in store.

Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Weather has interrupted proceedings multiple times in fifth and final Test match between India and England at The Oval. Looking forward to Day 5 of the gripping contest, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy and windy in the morning. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 98 percent and the humidity level 73 percent.

Unless weather disrupts the opening session, The Oval Test between England and India is unlikely to go into the second session on Day 5. In case it does, the weather is likely to be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a couple of showers expected. The probability of precipitation is 60 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 75 percent and the humidity level 74 percent.

In the unlikely scenario of the Test continuing till the evening, AccuWeather predicts that the weather would be mainly clear. There is zero percent probability of precipitation. The cloud cover during this phase is likely to be 27 percent, while the humidity level would be around 64 percent.

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
