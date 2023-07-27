Kensington Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 1st IND vs WI 2023 ODI?

Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, which will get underway on Thursday, July 27, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Men in Blue began their tour of the Caribbean with a 1-0 win in the three-match Test series. They will look to keep the momentum going in the upcoming ODIs as they begin their preparations for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is confident that the upcoming 10-12 games will be enough to prepare for the 50-over showpiece event.

"10-12 ODIs is a decent amount of games to understand the kind of way we want to play our cricket and the individuals we need to play," Rohit told reporters ahead of the first ODI. "Some players haven’t played much and need a bit of exposure. So our job is to give them a specific role and see how they are performing in that particular role."

West Indies, on the other hand, have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and pacer Oshane Thomas into the side. Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah, and Gudakesh Motie also return to the squad after injury layoffs.

After failing to qualify for the OD World Cup later this year, the home side have no motivation to play for in the near future. They will look to build a strong squad, starting from Kensington Oval, for the future.

Barbados weather forecast - Kensington Oval weather report - Few spells of rain predicted

The fifth day of the Trinidad Test was abandoned due to heavy rain, resulting in a draw. However, much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of the match getting called off at Kensington Oval.

According to AccuWeather.com, the forecast suggests there is a chance of passing showers. However, there will be significant cloud cover.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be four-five degrees higher than the original temperature, with the humidity expected to be in the 80s.