Kerala Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Alleppey Ripples vs Trivandrum Royals, Match 4

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram saw the Aries Kollam Sailors beat the Calicut Globstars by eight wickets in a low-scoring encounter on Tuesday, September 3.

A disciplined bowling performance by the Alleppey Ripples’ bowlers resulted in a win over the Trivandrum Royals. They won the fourth fixture of the campaign with a sizable margin of 33 runs. With the tournament still in its nascent stages, let's take a look at how the participating teams have poised themselves on the points table:

Alleppey Ripples, after a resounding victory over Trivandrum Royals, jumped to the first position from second on the 2024 Kerala Cricket League (KCL) points table. The Ripples have managed to maintain a perfect record, winning both of their league games with four points and a net run rate of +1.175.

Aries Kollam Sailors slip down one place on the points leaderboard with one win, two points, and a net run rate of +1.160 next to their name. Trivandrum Royals, after their loss to the Alleppey Ripples, were demoted to the third spot from second.

The Trivandrum-based franchise is the only other team to have scored a win at this stage of the competition with two points and a net run rate of -0.937.

A total of three teams in the lower half of the table, namely Kochi Blue Tigers, Thrissur Titans, and Calicut Globstars are yet to score a point in this tournament. With net run rates of -0.071, -0.761, and -1.160, they languish in the fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively, moving down one spot each on the points table.

Sailors, Ripples emerge triumphant over their respective opponents in a low-scoring day of play

The Aries Kollam Sailors won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first fixture of the day against Calicut Globstars. The decision to put the opposition into bat first reaped instant rewards. The Calicut-based franchise were restricted to a mere 104/9 in 20 overs, with opener Arun KA (38 off 37) top-scoring for his side.

Kollam bowlers KM Asif (3/31) alongside teammates NP Basil (2/21) and Sachin Baby (2/9) ran through the Globstars batting lineup, restricting them to a well below-par score.

Abhishek Nair’s batting heroics (61 off 47) saw the Aries Kollam Sailors through. They won the third match of the season against the Calicut Globstars with eight wickets and 20 deliveries to spare.

In the second match of the day, Alleppey Ripples put together a decent first innings total of 145/8 against Trivandrum Royals in 20 overs. Openers Krishna Prasad (23 off 23) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (28 off 19) top-scored for their team. Vinoop Manoharan (20 off 18) and Neel Sunny (21 off 24) made sizable contributions too. Royals’ bowlers Akhin Sathar (2/22) and Hari Krishnan MU (2/34) scalped two wickets each.

Fazil Fanoos and Anand Joseph made life miserable for the Trivandrum batters, blowing their top order in quick succession. Skipper Abdul Basith (45 off 31) and MS Akhil (38 off 36) batted their hearts out to salvage what was left of the Trivandrum batting lineup. However, their knocks were in vain as they were bowled out for a mere 112 in just 18.1 overs.

Fanoos (4/16) and Joseph (4/7) ended their spells with a four-for each, bowling at an economy rate of 4 and 2.21 runs, respectively.

