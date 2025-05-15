Kerala Men's T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is set to host the Men's T20 Challengers Trophy 2025 from May 16 to June 2. All 35 matches of the tournament will take place at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

A total of 15 teams will participate, with each group consisting of five teams. Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Kazaragod, Malappuram, Kazaragod form Group A, while Group B consists of Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Trivandrum. Meanwhile, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Combined Districts are in Group C.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each side playing other four teams in their group once in the league stage. Thereafter, the top teams will qualify for the quarterfinals and semifinals, while the final will be played on June 2.

In the last edition of the Kerala Men's T20 Challengers Trophy, Trivandrum prevailed over Alappuzha by one wicket to secure a title victory. S Anand Sagar (225) emerged as the top-scorer, while Sivaraj S (11 wickets) was the most successful bowler.

The tournament will witness the participation of top Kerala cricketers like Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar and KM Asif. It is worth noting that Baby will join his side after the league stage of IPL 2025, as his side Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race.

It will be interesting to see which of the 15 teams across the state can prove their talent to win the ultimate prize.

Kerala Men's T20 Challengers Trophy 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be broadcast on any of the TV channels in the country.

Kerala Men's T20 Challengers Trophy 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Indian viewers can enjoy the live-streaming of the Kerala Men's T20 Challengers Trophy 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, they need to buy a pass for the match or the tournament, as per their wish.

