Keshav Maharaj gets emotional and teary-eyed after South Africa's historic win in 2025 WTC final vs Australia [Watch]

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj got emotional and let out tears after his team's historic win in the 2025 WTC final against Australia on Saturday (June 14) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The Proteas entered the field on Day 4 needing 69 runs for the victory, with eight wickets in hand. Australia tried their best to stop them by taking three wickets in the morning session.

David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) eventually took South Africa over the line during fag end of the opening session of the fourth day. The Proteas players and their fans in the stadium celebrated jubilantly as soon as Verreynne hit the winning runs against Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. It ended a 27-year-long wait for South Africa to lift an ICC trophy.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was elated after the triumph and was spotted getting emotional while giving an interview to former South Africa captain Graeme Smith after the conclusion of the 2025 WTC final. You can watch the emotional moment in the video below:

Trending

"Can't express what it means" - Keshav Maharaj on South Africa's memorable 2025 WTC final triumph against Australia

An emotional Keshav Maharaj expressed happiness on achieving the memorable victory and was grateful for the support from the fans. Reflecting on the special win, he said post-match:

"Can't express what it means. So happy for everyone back home. Very very grateful as a team, as a nation and as a country. We're very grateful and thankful to everyone that's here and from abroad for supporting us. The emotions will go into the night.

"Thank you to everyone that's here, back home, for supporting us. We stood through adversity. We honor it to those who are here and those who have come. We love you. We're doing great things as a country. May this just be the stepping stone of what is to come," Maharaj added.

Keshav Maharaj picked up only one wicket in the first innings of this match, which was dominated by the pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️