Keshav Maharaj gets emotional and teary-eyed after South Africa's historic win in 2025 WTC final vs Australia [Watch]

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj got emotional and let out tears after his team's historic win in the 2025 WTC final against Australia on Saturday (June 14) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The Proteas entered the field on Day 4 needing 69 runs for the victory, with eight wickets in hand. Australia tried their best to stop them by taking three wickets in the morning session.
David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) eventually took South Africa over the line during fag end of the opening session of the fourth day. The Proteas players and their fans in the stadium celebrated jubilantly as soon as Verreynne hit the winning runs against Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. It ended a 27-year-long wait for South Africa to lift an ICC trophy.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was elated after the triumph and was spotted getting emotional while giving an interview to former South Africa captain Graeme Smith after the conclusion of the 2025 WTC final. You can watch the emotional moment in the video below:
"Can't express what it means" - Keshav Maharaj on South Africa's memorable 2025 WTC final triumph against Australia
An emotional Keshav Maharaj expressed happiness on achieving the memorable victory and was grateful for the support from the fans. Reflecting on the special win, he said post-match:
"Can't express what it means. So happy for everyone back home. Very very grateful as a team, as a nation and as a country. We're very grateful and thankful to everyone that's here and from abroad for supporting us. The emotions will go into the night.
"Thank you to everyone that's here, back home, for supporting us. We stood through adversity. We honor it to those who are here and those who have come. We love you. We're doing great things as a country. May this just be the stepping stone of what is to come," Maharaj added.
Keshav Maharaj picked up only one wicket in the first innings of this match, which was dominated by the pacers.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️