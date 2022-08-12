Kevin Sinclair included in West Indies' 14-man squad to face New Zealand in three-game ODI series.

The West Indies men's team selection panel has named a 14-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

The three-game ODI series will be their last remaining fixtures in the ICC ODI Super League as West Indies aim to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, who has played six T20Is, has been called up to the ODI squad. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also made it to the 14, However, he will have to to prove his fitness post to the finger injury he sustained against India last month in the ODI series.

Chief Selector Desmond Haynes addressed Sinclair's selection as wanting to broaden the pool of players and trusts him to do well against New Zealand.

As quoted on the official website, he said:

"As we stated before, we are looking to broaden the pool of players and we have decided to give Sinclair an opportunity in the CG United ODI Series against New Zealand. He has been in the system for a while and was also in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the upcoming series. We believe with his calm approach and skills he will do well in the matches against New Zealand."

The former West Indies opener also expects a competitive series against the Kiwis and hopes the hosts deliver a good performance in the final series of the season.

"New Zealand is a very good cricketing nation, and this will be a very competitive series. We have the confidence in the players selected that they will do very well. This is the last series of the international season at home, and it would be good to end with some solid performances as we continue to build towards the ICC World Cup in India next year."

The likes of Roston Chase and Fabian Allen remain unavailable, with the former nursing an injury and the latter taking an off due to personal reasons. All three matches will be day-night affairs, set to take place in Barbados on August 17, 19, and 21.

West Indies' 14-man squad for the ODI series against New Zealand:

Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie (Subject to fitness).

West Indies currently trail the three-match T20 series as the Kiwis claimed a 13-run win in the first game. The second T20I is set to be held on Friday, August 12.

