KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Suburbs vs Toombul, Match 11

A total of eight matches were played in the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 on Saturday, August 24. Sandgate-Redcliffe defeated Wynnum-Manly by four wickets in their first outing and lost their second game of the day against the Redlands.

Redlands won their first match against the University of Queensland by 61 runs after posting a total of 185 runs on the board. It was the University of Queensland’s first match of the season.

Sunshine Coast were bundled out for 93 runs in their only match against Valley while chasing the target of 141 runs. South Brisbane chased down the target of 167 runs against Western Suburbs in just 17 overs with six wickets in hand.

Northern Suburbs won their first outing of the day against Ipswich by three wickets. They chased down the target of 184 runs in 20 overs with three wickets in hand. In their second match, Northern Suburbs could score only 97 runs. In reply, Toombul won the match by nine wickets in 11.4 overs. Gold Coast defeated Toombul in their only outing by five wickets after chasing down the target of 181 runs in 19.4 overs.

Redlands moved to the first position from the second and have won all their three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.647. Northern Suburbs slipped to second place from first and won two out of three games. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.684. Toombul jumped to third place after a win and a loss each on Saturday. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.770.

Western Suburbs moved to fourth position from third, while Valley are still in fifth place. Both teams won one out of two matches each and have a Net Run Rate of -0.510 and +0.775, respectively. Gold Coast moved to sixth position from fourth and have won and lost one match each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.086.

Sandgate-Redcliffe won and lost one game each, while South Brisbane won their only outing on Saturday. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.338 and +1.523, respectively. Ipswich lost their only outing on Saturday and are in ninth position with a Net Run Rate of -0.199.

Wynnum-Manly moved to 10th place from sixth and have lost both their outings. They have a Net Run Rate of -3.115. The University of Queensland lost their first match of the season on Saturday and are in 11th position with a Net Run Rate of -3.050. Sunshine Coast were bundled out for the lowest total on Friday and moved to 12th position. They have a Net Run Rate of -2.349.

Redlands dominate with two wins on Saturday in the KFC T20 Max

Sandgate-Redcliffe elected to bowl against Wynnum-Manly after winning the toss. Cameron Trask’s knock of 59 runs off 54 deliveries helped Wynnum-Manly post a total of 142 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Mitchell Swepson was the pick of the bowlers for Sandgate-Redcliffe and took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Sandgate-Redcliffe chased down the target of 143 runs in 18.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

The University of Queensland won the toss in the second match of the day against Redlands and elected to bowl. Jimmy Peirson was the highest scorer for the Redlands and scored 71 runs off 43 deliveries. University of Queensland finished with 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 61 runs.

Sunshine Coast elected to bowl against the Valley. The Valley posted a total of 140 runs for the loss of three wickets. Hugh Weibgen remained unbeaten on 54 runs off 45 deliveries. Sunshine Coast were bundled out for 93 runs and lost the match by 47 runs. Benji Floros was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for nine runs.

South Brisbane chose to bowl after winning the toss against Western Suburbs. Sam Truloff and Rex Tooley scored a half-century each for the Western Suburbs. They helped Western Suburbs post a total of 166 runs for the loss of three wickets. Aryan Jain led South Brisbane from the front with his knock of 45 runs off 27 deliveries. His knock helped the team cross the line in 17 overs with four wickets in hand.

Northern Suburbs faced Ipswich and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Liam Scott (71 runs off 43 deliveries) helped Ipswich post a total of 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Ejaaz Alavi was the pick of the bowlers for Northern Suburbs and took three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Northern Suburbs reached the target of 184 runs in 20 overs with three wickets in hand. Bailey Kenzie hit a four and six on the last two deliveries to take the team home.

Gold Coast won the toss against Toombul and elected to bowl. Lachlan Hearne’s knock of 63 runs off 42 deliveries helped Toombul post a total of 180 runs for the loss of five wickets. Callum Taylor opened the innings for Gold Coast and scored 75 runs off 42 deliveries. Gold Coast won the match by five wickets in 19.4 overs.

Sandgate-Redcliffe elected to bat against Redlands and were bundled out for 100 runs in 16.4 overs. Kieran Elliott was the most successful bowler for Redlands and picked four wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs. Redlands reached the target of 101 runs in just 11.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sam Heazlett remained unbeaten on 65 runs off 35 deliveries.

Toombul elected to bowl against Northern Suburbs after winning the toss. Northern Suburbs could score only 97 runs in 17 overs. Ronan McDonald, Christopher Sabburg, Preston White, and Harry Manenti took two wickets each for Toombul. Amritpal Grewal and Lachlan Hearne added 83 runs for the first wicket and took the team home in 11.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

