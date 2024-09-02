KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Toombul vs Ipswich, Match 42

Ian Healy Oval, Queensland, hosted the 42nd game of the 2024 KFC T20 Max Competition between Toombul and Ipswich on Monday, September 2.

A high-scoring encounter saw Ipswich successfully chase down a target of 193 runs, handing Toombul an eight-wicket loss with 10 deliveries to spare.

42 matches into the season, let's take a look at how the teams have poised themselves on the points table:

Rank Team P W L Tie N/R Pts NRR 1 Sandgate-Redcliffe 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.115 2 Northern Suburbs 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.123 3 Redlands 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.54 4 Valley 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.966 5 Gold Coast 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.6 6 Ipswich 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.1 7 University of Queensland 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.058 8 Wynnum-Manly 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.924 9 Toombul 7 2 2 0 0 4 0.292 10 Western Suburbs 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.392 11 Sunshine Coast 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.483 12 South Brisbane 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.733

Trending

Sandgate-Redcliffe, with five wins in seven matches, are atop the points table, having amassed 10 points at a net run rate of +1.115.

The likes of Northern Suburbs, Redlands, and Valley have all scored 10 points each after seven matches and are higher up the points table. With net run rates of +1.123, +1.540, and +0.966, respectively, they continue occupying the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Gold Coast have had a fairly decent campaign so far, winning four and losing three of their seven matches. They cement fifth place with eight points and a net run rate of +0.6. Ipswich, after their win over Toombul, climbed up one spot on the points leaderboard, lying in the sixth position with eight points and a net run rate of +0.100.

With three wins and six points in seven matches, the University of Queensland slipped down one place to the seventh spot, while Wynnum-Manly, with the same number of points as Queensland, sits tight in the eighth place with a slightly inferior net run rate of -1.058.

Four teams, namely Toombul, Western Suburbs, Sunshine Coast, and South Brisbane, have all managed to score four points apiece, having played seven games each. They languish in the lower half of the points table, occupying the ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th positions each.

Coherent batting display by Ipswich sinks Toombul by eight wickets

Riding on a sizable batting contribution from opener Lachlan Hearne (89* off 53), Toombul posted a competitive first-inning total of 192/4 against Ipswich at the Ian Healy Oval. Hearne’s innings was laced with 10 boundaries and three maximums, batting at a strike rate of 167.92.

Fellow Toombul batters Sam Wilson (36 off 28) and Christopher Sabburg (32* off 13) played a timely hand, which culminated in an above-par first inning score. Jem Ryan (3/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Ipswich.

Chasing 193, Ipswich batters Lachlan Shaw (50 off 22), Liam Scott (53* off 33), and Jake Lehmann (55* off 33) made light work of the desired target, winning the 42nd game of the season against Toombul with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️