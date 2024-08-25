KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after University of Queensland vs Ipswich, Match 18

A total of seven matches were played in the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Redlands are still holding the first position in the KFC T20 Max 2024 with three wins in as many games. Similarly, Northern Suburbs retained their second position with six points after securing their third win against Sunshine Coast.

Meanwhile, Western Suburbs defeated South Brisbane and moved from fourth to third while Ipswich took a big leap from ninth to fourth spot with four points.

Similarly, Sandgate-Redcliffe jumped from seventh to fifth position after beating Sunshine Coast in the first game of the day while Gold Coast retained their sixth spot with two wins and as many losses.

Toombul and Valley descended from third and fifth positions to seventh and eighth, respectively. On the other hand, the University of Queensland ascended from 11th to ninth spot after securing their first win over Gold Coast.

South Brisbane slipped to 10th spot with two losses in three games while Wynnum-Manly also fell one position down to 11th with three losses in a row.

Sunshine Coast are holding the wooden spoon in the KFC T20 max competition with three consecutive losses.

Redlands dominate with two wins on Saturday in the KFC T20 Max

Sandgate-Redcliffe elected to bowl first and restricted Sunshine Coast to a mere 137/8, with Mitchell Buckley taking three wickets. However, Jake Winter (57), Jack Cooper (43), and handy contributions from Ben Cooper (15*) and Jackson Mills (17*) aided Sandgate's easy win in 12 overs.

In the second game, Ipswich halted South Brisbane to a mere 110 for eight wickets. In reply, Fill-in’s 39 off 30 and Liam Scott’s 29 off 21 helped Ipswich's seven-wicket win.

Gold Coast batted first in the third and posted a 118-run target. However, University of Queensland’s openers Jack Clayton (58*) and Angus Lovell (55*) chased down the target with six overs in hand.

In the fourth game, Sunshine Coast handed a 121-run target for seven where Ejaaz Alavi picked up three wickets. Northern Suburbs achieved the target in 11 overs with skipper Sam Neale’s 71 not out.

Western Suburbs held Wynnum-Manly to a total of 152 runs for six wickets, with Joel Curtis top-scoring 83*. In reply, Rex Tooley’s half-century, skipper Sam Truloff’s 48, and William Bosisto's quickfire nine-ball 22* helped Suburbs reach the mark with two overs to spare.

With fifties from Xavier Bartlett (52) and Brett Hampton (65*), Gold Coast racked up 184 runs on the board. However, Southern Brisbane failed to reach the target and fell short by 34 runs.

Meanwhile, Ipswich registered their second consecutive win over University of Queensland after chasing down a 147-run target in 14.2 overs thanks to Fill-in’s 61, Harry Sheppard’s 33, and Liam Scott’s 32*.

