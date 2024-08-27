"Khaaya peeya kuch nahin, glass toda 12 aana" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan being docked points after loss in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Aakash Chopra has noted that Pakistan's misery after losing the first Test against Bangladesh has been compounded as they have been docked six points due to slow over rate. He questioned the hosts' decision to play four fast bowlers on a placid pitch.

The Men in Green suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 25. They were subsequently penalized for being six overs short of the target and slipped from 22 to 16 points (22.22%) on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned Pakistan's tactics of going with an all-out seam attack in home conditions that also contributed to their slow over rate.

"It was Bangladesh's first win against Pakistan. Pakistan lost by 10 wickets after a very long time, whether at home or in the UAE. Pakistan cricket - how do you do this? It's a gift that keeps giving. You assembled a line of fast bowlers on such a pitch. You went with four fast bowlers. Who is making the strategy and who is reading the pitch?" he said (0:01).

"Then you were unable to bat well, surrendered against spin, and the over rate was so slow that 'Khaaya peeya kuch nahin, glass toda 12 aana'. Six points have been docked. You are giving away more than you are earning. The over rate will be slow when you play so many fast bowlers. Pakistan cricket never seizes to surprise you," the former India opener added.

Pakistan released specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed from the squad ahead of the first Test. They opted to go with a four-pronged seam attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali.

"You are not known by your name but by your deeds" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's indifferent home record

Pakistan last won a Test match at home in February 2021.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Pakistan cricket has hit its nadir as they continued their poor record at home after suffering a fourth-innings collapse on a flat pitch.

"Pakistan's situation is very bad. When you are playing at home, it is supposedly a good team, but you are not known by your name but by your deeds. It's been a long time since they have won a Test match at home. You make road-like pitches," he said (1:55).

"This was one of the flattest pitches considering the history of a lot of Test matches where you declared after scoring 448 runs and losing only six wickets. The opposing team takes the lead and after that you collapse. Pakistan cricket has actually hit its lowest ebb," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

On the flip side, Chopra noted that Bangladesh has something to celebrate, considering the turmoil back home. He praised Mushfiqur Rahim for playing a 191-run knock along with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for bowling second-innings match-winning spells.

