Watch: Kieron Pollard makes history with 6 sixes in an over v Sri Lanka

Kieron Pollard became only the third player after Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh to hit 6 sixes in an over in international cricket. In a classic exhibition of brutal power-hitting, the West Indies skipper took Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya to the cleaners.

Ironically, Dananjaya had just picked up a hat-trick in his previous over. But Kieron Pollard's blitz culminated in one of the most eventful powerplays in the history of T20I cricket. Although the West Indies lost four wickets, they also scored a staggering 98 runs, making full use of the field restrictions.

Kieron Pollard helps West Indies beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Chasing a modest target of 132 runs in the first T20I, West Indies got off to a blistering start, owing to some sensational hitting from Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons. The duo added 52 runs in just over three overs, but Dananjaya's hat-trick brought Sri Lanka roaring back into the game.

Although the required run rate was not an issue, West Indies looked to be in a spot of bother at 62-4. But Kieron Pollard delivered once again by playing a blinder. The 33-year-old scored 38 runs off just 11 balls and dismissed any jangling nerves in the hosts' dressing room.

*6 Sixes in an Over in International Cricket*😱😱😱



✅Yuvraj Singh v England 2007

✅ Herschelle Gibbs v Netherlands 2017

✅ Kieron Pollard v Sri Lanka TODAY!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NY2zgucDXB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Although Pollard couldn't see his team home, his knock brought West Indies to the cusp of an incredible win. He has once again proved to be one of the best T20 batsmen in the world right now, with the Windies winning the contest by four wickets.

Ever since Pollard took over the captaincy duties, West Indies have become more competitive in white-ball cricket. They may not be winning as many matches as they would like, but their fearless brand of cricket is grabbing eyeballs.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in a few months' time, it will be interesting to see how Pollard and his men go about the task of defending their title.