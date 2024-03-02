Kieron Pollard set to miss PSL match due to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities 

Dynamic all-rounder Kieron Pollard will miss the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) game for Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans on Sunday, March 3.

The 36-year-old is attending the three-day wedding festivities of the world’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event began at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Friday, February 1.

Pollard is currently the batting coach of the Ambani-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Pollard also leads the MI Emirates, MI Cape Town, and MI New York in three T20 leagues.

Pollard is also the leading run-scorer for his PSL franchise this season, scoring 196 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 161.98. He will rejoin the squad on March 4 ahead of their game against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on March 6.

On Saturday, Pollard shared several pictures with his wife Jenna as the duo twinned in black. He captioned the Instagram post:

'Once an MI always an MI' – When Kieron Pollard retired from IPL

Kieron Pollard shares a special bond with Mumbai Indians because when the franchise didn’t retain him for IPL 2023, he was offered the role of batting coach. Reacting to the development, he shared an emotional retirement message:

“It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians. I have decided to call time on my IPL career.”

Pollard added:

“I understand that this incredible franchise, which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'.”

He continued:

“I am immensely proud, honored and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

Kieron Pollard further shared his unwavering bond with the Ambani family, saying:

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support, and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me.

He added:

"I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians.”

During his stint at MI, Pollard won five IPL trophies and one Champions League T20 title.

