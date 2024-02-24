"Kieron Pollard of the women’s team" - Yastika Bhatia on Sajeevan Sajana's heroics in WPL 2024 opener

Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia has labelled Sajeevan Sajana the Kieron Pollard of their team following the latter's heroics against the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 opener on Friday, February 23. The 23-year-old felt Sajana performed her role incredibly well, given the situation.

Requiring five off the final ball of the innings to chase down a stiff 172-run target, Sajana smashed a six off the only ball she faced. The 29-year-old right-hander dispatched the ball, which was full on middle and leg, over long-on to send the Mumbai Indians into delirium.

At a post-match presser, Yastika, who scored a crucial 45-ball 57, said:

"If you have watched Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur) speak in interviews before, she mentioned that Sajana is a player to watch out for in this WPL. MI have faith in her and she is like Kieron Pollard of the women’s team. She has got that role, and she did really well, credit goes to her."

The Delhi Capitals had earlier delivered a promising batting performance. Skipper Meg Lanning hit 31 at the top, while Alice Capsey top-scored with 75, followed by Jemimah Rodrigues's quick-fire 42.

"I want to win as many games as possible for MI" - Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bhatia also addressed her knock, stating that she played according to the demands of the situation.

"I was just playing according to the merit of the ball. I knew that if I did that right, I focused on the process, that thing would be taken care of. I want to win as many games as possible for MI," she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur claimed the Player of the Match award for her 34-ball 55. Mumbai Indians will next play against the Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Capitals, meanwhile, will take on the UP Warriorz on Monday at the same venue.

