‘6-sixes club’ and the Mumbai Indians connection

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs welcomed West Indies T20I skipper Kieron Pollard to the ‘6-sixes club' and cited the Mumbai Indians connection.

Coincidentally, all three batters who have belted six sixes in an over in international cricket have played for the Mumbai Indians at some point in their respective careers.

Gibbs posted the following on Instagram:

In March 2007, Herschelle Gibbs became the first cricketer to smack six sixes in an over in international cricket. He brought up the feat in a World Cup match off Dutch cricketer Dan van Bunge’s bowling. Only Sir Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri had previously achieved the feat in first-class cricket. Gibbs then went on to play for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012.

Six months after Gibbs’ six sixes, Yuvraj Singh became the first cricketer in T20Is to achieve the feat. During the India-England tie in the inaugural T20 World Cup, Yuvraj launched a brutal assault on a young Stuart Broad and went on to bring up the fastest fifty in international cricket off just 12 balls. Yuvraj played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the third batsman in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over. Akila Dananjaya, who had just taken a hat-trick in his previous over, was the bowler on this occasion.

You will never have a better Mastercard Priceless Moment than this one! 👌🏾 @KieronPollard55 became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over!#WIvSL #MastercardPricelessMoment #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/YOGItXOY8H — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Over the past 11 years, Kieron Pollard has been one of the pillars of Mumbai Indians’ success and has also had the opportunity to captain the franchise.

Kieron Pollard guides West Indies to a comfortable win

Kieron Pollard’s 11-ball 38 guided the defending T20 World Champions to complete an easy win in the 14th over against Sri Lanka. Pollard's heroics also meant West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The West Indies skipper walked away with the Player of the Match award.

Kieron Pollard has a 6-7 win-loss record as captain for West Indies. However, last year he led the Trinbago Knight Riders to a CPL title. In the absence of Rohit Sharma for a few matches, he has also captained Mumbai Indians successfully.