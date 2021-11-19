"It's absolutely staggering" - Kim Hughes blasts Cricket Australia for making Tim Paine captain despite knowing about his off-field scandal

Former Australian captain Kim Hughes has come down hard at Cricket Australia for making Tim Paine the captain despite him being under scrutiny. Hughes feels it's unacceptable from Cricket Australia not to have maintained standards of integrity.

Tim Paine stepped down from his Test captaincy position on Friday morning as Cricket Australia unveiled some controversial texts sent to a colleague in 2017. Paine announced the decision emotionally via a press conference; however, he intends to play in the upcoming Ashes series.

Meanwhile, speaking to Five AA radio in Adelaide, Kim Hughes said Cricket Australia had committed a blunder by appointing him the captain. Hughes scoffed at Cricket Australia for preaching integrity and refusing to practice it.

"Paine did what he had to do but what I find staggering is that Cricket Australia reviewed the situation and did nothing," he said. "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. Integrity? You've got to be kidding me. For god's sake. You found that out and then said well that's still acceptable and to appoint him captain? Give me a break. It's absolutely staggering."

Cricket Australia reportedly cleared the Tasmanian of any code of conduct breach after the matter surfaced in mid-2018. Meanwhile, Paine's fellow countryman Travis Head reacted to the fiasco by saying he is yet to know all the details. However, he trusts the entire team to bond well and have each other's backs despite anything.

Pat Cummins or Steve Smith likely to replace Tim Paine as captain

As far as the leadership position goes, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith remain the top two candidates to lead in the upcoming Ashes series. The likes of Head, Ian Chappell, Brad Hogg and Steve Waugh have backed Cummins to take charge of the Test team.

Should Cummins become the skipper, it would be the first time since 1956 that a speedster has received the role. It last happened 65 years ago when Ray Lindwall filled in for Ian Johnson during the India tour.

However, Smith holds the aces mainly due to this experience. Cricket Australia sacked Smith in 2018 following the ball-tampering saga during their tour of South Africa.

