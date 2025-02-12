"King Kohli is back!" - Fans react as Virat Kohli scores half-century in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Virat Kohli starred with the bat for India in the ongoing third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-handed batter scored 52 runs off 55 balls with the help of one six and seven boundaries.

With his fifty, Kohli returned to form after managing just five runs off eight balls in the second ODI. The senior batter had missed the series opener due to a swollen knee. He will be keen to carry his form in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

During his knock, the 36-year-old looked good for his 82nd international hundred but failed to consolidate. England spinner Adil Rashid again dismissed Kohli caught behind by wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's fifty against England in the dead rubber. Some of them praised him for getting back to scoring ways while others criticized his weakness outside off stump. One user wrote:

"Virat Kohli and outside edge never ending story."

Another user wrote:

"Finally GOAT got in rhythm before Champions Trophy, today he was looking very confident but Adil got him once again."

A third user added:

"A-Dil hai Muskhil for Virat Kohli."

Another one wrote:

"Virat looked good today. Got a decent 50, form back we move. King Kohli is back!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill share a century partnership to put India ahead in 3rd ODI against England

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill stitched a 116-run partnership to help India recover after the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma (1) cheaply in the third ODI.

At the time of writing, Team India were 161/2 after 25 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at the crease. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood have bagged one wicket apiece for the tourists.

The Men in Blue are already leading the three-match series 2-0. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat England by identical margins of four wickets in the first two ODIs. They will look to continue their winning streak ahead of the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler's England will be keen to avoid a whitewash and return to winning ways ahead of the 50-over ICC event.

