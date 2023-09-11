"King of realms, ruler supreme" - Top 10 funny Babar Azam memes after his 10 (24) vs India in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered a batting failure in the Super 4 match against India on Monday (September 11) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He could only score 10 runs from 24 balls in the chase.

Team India batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a massive total of 356/2 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli (122*), KL Rahul (111*), Rohit Sharma (56), and Shubman Gill (58) shined for Men in Blue with the bat.

Pakistan's chances in the steep chase wrested heavily on their batting linchpin, Babar.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looked lethal in his comeback ODI and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq (9) in the fifth over to bring the Pakistan captain to the crease. Bumrah made life difficult for Babar by beating him on both edges within and outswing at a high pace.

Babar got off the mark after playing 10 dot balls and hit a couple of fours at the fag end of the powerplay to get himself going. Hardik Pandya then cleaned him up with a magnificent in-swinger in the 11th over to give India a massive breakthrough.

The talismanic batter has scores of 0 and 10 in the last two outings against India. Fans took note of Babar's struggles and trolled him on social media platforms using hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

He is a world-class player and we all admire him: Shubman Gill on Babar Azam

Indian opener Shubman Gill recently acknowledged that Babar Azam is a world-class batter and heaped praise on him. When asked about Babar Azam during a press conference ahead of the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, Gill said:

"Yes, we definitely follow him. When a player is doing well, everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so well, what their speciality is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all admire him."

On facing Pakistan pacers, he added:

"When you are playing at this level, you play left-armer pacers previously at some point in your career. We do not play Pakistan that much as compared to the other sides. They have a quality bowling attack. When you do not face such a bowling attack frequently and are not used to it, it makes a difference."