  • "King's back where he belongs" - Fans react as Virat Kohli returns to ODI team for IND vs AUS 2025 series 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:58 IST
Virat Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@kohlificationn).

India's star batter Virat Kohli was named in the squad for the side's upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The senior player is set to return to the Men in Blue team for the first time since their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in March.

Kohli is currently active in just one international format, ODIs. He retired from T20I cricket after India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

The 36-year-old later drew the curtains on his red-ball career earlier this year in May. His ODI future was a big talking point ahead of the squad announcement for the Australia tour.

Several fans expressed their excitement over Kohli's return. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Virat Kohli was India's second-highest run-scorer at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The seasoned campaigner amassed 218 runs across five innings at an average of 54.50.

Notably, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, while Shreyas Iyer was named as the vice-captain. The series kicks off at Perth Stadium on October 19.

"They are still leaders in that dressing room" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's roles for IND vs AUS 2025 series

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar commented on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's roles in the Indian team for the Australia tour. He noted that the two players have been part of the ODI team for several years now.

He emphasized that Kohli and Sharma will continue to be leaders in the Indian dressing room. Agarkar said during a press conference:

"I mean what they have been doing for years yaar. Try and score runs. I don't think that changes, they are still playing for the country. They are still leaders in that dressing room, and you hope they are. We hope that they keep scoring runs. We don't have to think too far ahead."

The second and third ODIs of India's series against Australia will be played at Adelaide Oval (October 23) and Sydney Cricket Ground (October 25), respectively.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

