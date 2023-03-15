Kiran Navgire discloses the secret behind 'MSD 07' inscribed on her bat

UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire has revealed the secret behind why ‘MSD 07’ is inscribed on her bat. She stated that whenever something is discussed about MS Dhoni, she writes down the Indian legend’s name somewhere. Similarly, she also wrote ‘MSD 07’ on her bat during a practice session with friends.

An image of Navgire with ‘MSD 07’ written on her bat went viral earlier this month during Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Navgire scored 53 off 42 balls as UP won the game by three wickets.

In a video posted on UP Warriorz’ official Twitter handle, the cricketer spilled the beans on why how ‘MSD 07’ made its way to her bat. She revealed:

“The gear from my sponsor got delayed, so I got some of my old bats from the WPL. When I practice at home in Pune, when we watch live matches or highlights, after practice we sit at the ground, knocking the bat.

The 28-year-old continued:

“So, before coming to the WPL, I was sitting with my friends after a practice session, and we were discussing about MS Dhoni sir. I was speaking about it him and instinctively wrote ‘MSD 07’ on my bat. I wrote it because whenever I talk or discuss about him, I write down his name somewhere.”

In an earlier video, the batter had stated that she only wanted to play cricket because she dreamt of hitting sixes like Dhoni.

Kiran Navgire’s performance in WPL 2023 so far

Navgire began WPL 2023 with an impressive half-century against Gujarat Giants. Her 53 featured five fours and two sixes. Following her dismissal, Grace Harris clobbered 59 not out off 26 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes to lift UP to victory.

Navgire, an aggressive right-handed batter, hasn’t managed to do much in UP Warriorz’s subsequent WPL matches. She was dismissed for two against Delhi Capitals (DC) and 17 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Navgire made her T20I debut against England at Chester-le-Street in September 2022. In four innings, she has scored only 17 runs with a best of 10 not out.

The hard-hitting batter grabbed the headlines when she slammed 162 off 76 balls for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy last year.

With her innings, she became the first Indian batter, male or female, to cross the 150-run mark in T20 cricket.

