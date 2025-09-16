KKR all-rounder picks Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and two other Indians in his all-time T20 XI

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell has picked four Indians in his all-time T20 XI. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder picked star-studded names, featuring five-time IPL-winning captains MS Dhoni and Rohit. The XI also featured IPL’s leading run-getter, Virat Kohli. One of the best bowlers of modern-day cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, also found a place in the XI.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking in a Barbados Royals' Instagram video, Powell further picked India’s most successful white-ball captain, Dhoni, to lead the star-studded lineup. Notably, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was the first captain to win the T20 World Cup in 2007. As a skipper, the veteran has won 136 out of 235 IPL games. He also led India to 178 wins in 332 matches across formats. The swashbuckling batter has also amassed over 5,000 runs in the IPL.Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit are the two leading run-getters in IPL. Kohli has amassed 8661 runs in 259 innings with the help of eight tons and 63 half-centuries. Rohit has been equally brilliant with 7046 runs in 267 innings, comprising two centuries and 47 fifties. The duo also finished with over 4,000 runs in T20Is before announcing their retirement from the format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title.On the bowling front, Bumrah has bagged 316 wickets in 246 T20 innings at an economy rate of 6.88, including two fifers.Rovman Powell played for the 2024 champions Knight Riders in IPL 2025 before leaving the tournament mid-season for surgical intervention on his tonsils, as Shivam Shukla replaced him in the squad. The hard-hitting batter has amassed 365 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 146.58, including a half-century.The Jamaica-born player is currently representing Barbados Royals in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He is the second-highest leading run-getter for the Royals, scoring 241 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 183.96, comprising two half-centuries in the 2025 CPL. Despite his performances, the Barbados-based franchise finished at the bottom of the points table, registering just two wins in 10 games.Rovman Powell’s all-time T20 playing XI ft. 4 Indian playersChris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (captain), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.In the above video, GT all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford also picked three Indian players in his all-time T20 playing XI:Sherfane Rutherford’s all-time T20 playing XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rashid Khan.Meanwhile, Brandon King, who will play the upcoming two-Test series in India, also shared his all-time T20 playing XI.Brandon King’s all-time T20 playing XI: Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Lasith Malinga.