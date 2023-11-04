KL Rahul appointed Team India's vice-captain after Hardik Pandya is ruled out of 2023 World Cup: Reports 

Keeper-batter KL Rahul was named the vice-captain for the remainder of the ongoing 2023 World Cup after talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ICC event due to injury on Saturday, November 4.

Pandya sustained an ankle injury while bowling during the Men in Blue's fixture against Bangladesh. It was initially reported that the senior player would return towards the business end of the tournament.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now confirmed that Pandya will no longer take part in the competition owing to his ankle injury. In his absence, Rahul will serve as skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy for the team's remaining matches.

"The BCCI has appointed KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the remainder of the World Cup. He was informed about it on Saturday morning by chairman of selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, who is traveling with the team," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According to reports, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the other frontrunner for vice-captaincy. However, the national selectors backed KL Rahul over the fast bowler.

Notably, Rahul has made a significant impact with the bat and gloves during the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter shone with the bat in the side's opening encounter against Australia, delivering a stunning unbeaten 97-run knock to take India home.

He has mustered 237 runs from six innings at an average of 79.00. The 31-year-old has also impressed many with his wicketkeeping during the tournament.

India are the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Rohit Sharma and Co. have had a flawless run in the 2023 World Cup, dominating every opposition they have faced so far. With a winning streak of seven matches, they are currently the only unbeaten team in the ongoing showpiece event.

Following their massive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday, India became the first team to book a place in the all-important semi-finals. They have a net run rate of 2.102 and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table.

India will face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The contest promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers, given that both sides have been on a roll.