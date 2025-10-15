KL Rahul buys new luxury car ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has bought a luxurious MG-M9 car, worth almost ₹70 lakh, ahead of the ODI series against Australia. In a video posted by 'Voompla' on Instagram, the right-handed batter was seen unveiling the vehicle in the showroom and posing with it proudly.Rahul finished the two-Test series against the West Indies as the second-highest run-getter, aggregating 196 runs in two matches. It included a ton in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, his first on home soil since 2016. He also scored a patient 58* in the fourth innings of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as India chased down the target of 121 with seven wickets to spare.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRahul is likely to keep wickets during the ODI series Down Under despite Dhruv Jurel's inclusion. The 33-year-old has excelled in the role in the 50-overs setup, most notably during the 2023 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.KL Rahul scored a solitary half-century in the three-game ODI series against Australia in 2020KL Rahul bats in Australia. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, KL Rahul had batted at No.5 during the three-game ODI series in Australia in 2020. However, his only notable performance was in the second game when he made 76 in Sydney in a losing cause. The three matches are till date the only ODIs he has played in Australia, having aggregated 93 runs.Hence, he will be keen to stamp his authority on this occasion. The players, along with the support staff, left for Australia on Wednesday, October 15, ahead of the opening game on October 19 in Perth. The spotlight ahead of the series is on the international comebacks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the prolific duo will play for India for the first time since March.The two sides will also face off in five T20Is after the ODI series.