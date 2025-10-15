KL Rahul buys new luxury car ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:38 IST
KL Rahul has been in good form. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
KL Rahul has been in good form. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has bought a luxurious MG-M9 car, worth almost ₹70 lakh, ahead of the ODI series against Australia. In a video posted by 'Voompla' on Instagram, the right-handed batter was seen unveiling the vehicle in the showroom and posing with it proudly.

Ad

Rahul finished the two-Test series against the West Indies as the second-highest run-getter, aggregating 196 runs in two matches. It included a ton in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, his first on home soil since 2016. He also scored a patient 58* in the fourth innings of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as India chased down the target of 121 with seven wickets to spare.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video here:

Ad

Rahul is likely to keep wickets during the ODI series Down Under despite Dhruv Jurel's inclusion. The 33-year-old has excelled in the role in the 50-overs setup, most notably during the 2023 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.

KL Rahul scored a solitary half-century in the three-game ODI series against Australia in 2020

KL Rahul bats in Australia. (Image Credits: Getty)
KL Rahul bats in Australia. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, KL Rahul had batted at No.5 during the three-game ODI series in Australia in 2020. However, his only notable performance was in the second game when he made 76 in Sydney in a losing cause. The three matches are till date the only ODIs he has played in Australia, having aggregated 93 runs.

Ad

Hence, he will be keen to stamp his authority on this occasion. The players, along with the support staff, left for Australia on Wednesday, October 15, ahead of the opening game on October 19 in Perth.

The spotlight ahead of the series is on the international comebacks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the prolific duo will play for India for the first time since March.

The two sides will also face off in five T20Is after the ODI series.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications