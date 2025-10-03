KL Rahul falls in the first over post Lunch for 100 on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India opener KL Rahul was unable to build on his century, getting dismissed in the first over after lunch on Day 2 (Friday, October 3) of the first Test in the two-match series against the West Indies. The match is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 68th over of the hosts’ innings. Jomel Warrican bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off, and Rahul leaned into a drive but hit it in the air, giving Justin Greaves a simple catch at short extra-cover.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-handed batter fell for a well-crafted 100 off 197 balls, hitting 12 fours. His dismissal left India at 218/4 after 67.5 overs.

KL Rahul’s hundred helps India surpass West Indies’ first innings total

After opting to bat first, West Indies endured a disappointing outing on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2), being bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three.

In response, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put together 68 runs for the first wicket before the former was dismissed for 36 off 54 balls. Coming in at No. 3, Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply for seven. KL Rahul went on to reach his fifty, and India ended Day 1 at 121/2 after 38 overs, with Rahul on 53 and Shubman Gill on 18.

On Day 2, Rahul and Gill continued the momentum, adding 98 runs for the third wicket. Gill made 50 off 100 balls before falling to Roston Chase. Meanwhile, Rahul brought up his 11th Test century, finishing with 100 off 197 balls.

At the time of writing, India were 238/4 after 72 overs, leading by 76 runs, with Dhruv Jurel (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) at the crease.

