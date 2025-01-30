KL Rahul gets loud cheers while coming out to bat in Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Team India batter KL Rahul returned to the Ranji Trophy after five years on Thursday, January 30. He was cheered on by spectators when he walked out to bat for his state team Karnataka against Haryana at the M Chinnwasmay Stadium in Bengaluru.

Fans were seen shouting and cheering for the local boy, chanting his name as he made his way to the middle. Rahul walked in at No. 3 after opening batter Aneesh KV was dismissed for 17 runs. Haryana had won the toss and chose to field.

The Indian batter receiving a warm welcome at his home ground in a domestic match shows his craze and following among fans. Watch the video of Rahul being cheered on as he walked out to bat in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

KL Rahul fails to score big at his home ground on Ranji Trophy return

KL Rahul got off to a decent start after walking out to bat at No. 3 for Karnataka in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, he failed to convert his start and was eventually dismissed for just 26 runs off 37 deliveries after hitting four boundaries. The 32-year-old was sent back by Haryana's Anshul Kamboj. Rahul will be keen to score big in the second innings.

The Indian batter is among several big players who returned to the Ranji Trophy after the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches.

KL Rahul last played in the Ranji Trophy five years ago. He had a decent outing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. The right-hander began the series well but finished with 276 runs from five matches at an average of 30.66, with just two half-centuries to his name.

He is among India's key players and is a part of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy squad. Ahead of the major ICC event, India would hope for Rahul to get back into form and be in good shape, as he also played a key role in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

