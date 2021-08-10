KL Rahul looked more organized, kept his own self-belief on a pace-friendly wicket: David Gower

Former England cricket captain David Gower has heaped praise on KL Rahul for his excellent batting performance in the Nottingham Test.

In conditions that looked tough for batting, Rahul returned with scores of 84 and 26 in his two innings of the Nottingham Test match against England. He was the top-scorer from the Indian team in that game.

David Gower lauded KL Rahul for keeping his self-belief in challenging conditions. Speaking on Cricket.com’s show 'The English Summer with David Gower,' the former England captain said:

"The key to batting on this surface was accepting the fact that you will get many deliveries that will beat the bat. Especially as an opener you are always on the firing line. But as a batsman, you have to keep your own self-belief and I think that's what KL Rahul did very well."

'That's one of the things he did exceptionally well': Gower lauds Rahul, explains reason behind success in 1st Test https://t.co/b1MQ7fhb0i — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) August 10, 2021

Appreciating the technique with which KL Rahul batted at Trent Bridge, Gower added:

"He looked very organised and disciplined on deliveries he was trying to play and you needed some luck to survive on that pitch. Not to get down and think you are playing badly when the conditions are favouring the bowlers, I think that's one of the things he did exceptionally well."

Good start to the series will give KL Rahul confidence: David Gower

KL Rahul was dismissed caught behind in both innings at Trent Bridge

KL Rahul was not India's first-choice opener for the Nottingham Test. He got an opportunity to play after Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal's injuries. The 29-year-old grabbed the chance with both hands and cemented his place in the playing XI for the next few games at least.

David Gower opined that a good performance in the series opener will give Rahul the confidence to score more runs in the upcoming Tests.

"One of the great things about starting a series well is that it gives you confidence. You come into the side, get a chance... but Rahul has that experience and has played in all three formats of the game," Gower said.

Sanjay Manjrekar has shared what he thinks should be India's playing XI in the second test



Do you agree?



Credits: Sony Sports#TeamIndia #IND #testcricket #England #engvsind pic.twitter.com/sowEFq0CYX — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 9, 2021

The second Test between India and England begins at Lord's on August 12. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul can continue in the same vein.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee