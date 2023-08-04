KL Rahul to make India comeback during Asia Cup 2023: Reports 

KL Rahul is likely to be fit and available for selection for the Asia Cup starting at the end of August as he seems to have recovered well from his injury. According to reports from Times of India, the BCCI is delighted with Rahul's recovery and that he will be back for the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup.

The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered a significant thigh injury during the IPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which also saw him miss out on the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Some reports also suggested that Rahul might not be able to recover in time for the Asia Cup.

However, India will be bolstered with KL Rahul's presence in the middle order as he has been super consistent for them in ODIs. Rahul also provides balance to the side with his ability to keep wickets. Here's what a source told TOI:

"The coaches and medical experts at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore are satisfied with Rahul's progress/recovery. He will be available for selection for the Asia Cup."

While KL Rahul may be back, Shreyas Iyer's comeback still in doubt

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been a crucial part of India's middle order in ODIs. While the Men in Blue would be relieved to see Rahul recovering well, Iyer's participation in the Asia Cup and possibly even the World Cup looks in doubt.

The right-hander had opted to go for surgery after an injury in his lower back, but he reportedly hasn't yet been able to show great promise in recovery. This perhaps explains why the Indian team management tried options like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and even Axar Patel at No.4 in the ODI series against the West Indies. The hosts would ideally want both Rahul and Iyer fit and firing for the World Cup.