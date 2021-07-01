KL Rahul in the middle-order? Hanuma Vihari as an opener? India’s plan to counter Shubman Gill injury revealed - Reports

Team India have a few plans up their sleeve as the extent of Shubman Gill’s injury becomes clear. The management is keen to give KL Rahul a run in the middle-order, while Hanuma Vihari could serve as the backup opener if Mayank Agarwal fails to fire.

India have been rocked by Shubman Gill’s injury recently. The young opener is likely to be out for two months, meaning he is set to miss the England Test series.

A source close to Team India’s management spoke to the Times of India about the team’s plans in light of the recent developments.

“Rahul’s game against the new ball has not been up to the mark over the last year. He could be a very good option down the order. Vihari has shown he has the ability to play out the new ball,” the source claimed.

With Shubman Gill’s unfortunate injury, Mayank Agarwal is set to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for India. KL Rahul last played a Test in September 2019, but the batsman could return to the playing eleven against England. Pushing him down the order may work well for the India star, allowing him to play at a time when the new ball has lost its shine.

Hanuma Vihari at the top is also an enticing prospect. The 27-year-old has played as an opener in the past and his gritty style could be perfect for the swinging English conditions.

Shubman Gill unlikely to play a part for India

The injury comes at the worst time for the 21-year-old. The youngster was set to start alongside Rohit Sharma, but his injury has offered a chance for others to stake a claim for the second opener slot. The TOI source admitted Shubman Gill was distraught after learning of his fate.

“Shubman is very upset right now. The injury looks bad. BCCI is contacting the best professionals to get Shubman treated in England. While the team management wishes that he recovers in time for the series, it looks unrealistic. It needs to be seen if he needs surgery,” the source concluded.

With the Test series more than a month away, there is enough time for India to formulate a plan of action as they look to beat England in their own backyard.

