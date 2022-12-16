“KL Rahul misses century by 77 runs” – India captain mercilessly trolled on Twitter after another failure against Bangladesh

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul once again failed to deliver against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test on Friday, December 16.

The right-hander was trapped on a short length delivery, which he played straight down the throat of Taijul Islam at fine leg off Khaled Ahmed, as the visitors lost their first wicket for 70. The 31-year-old scored 23 off 62 balls, comprising three boundaries.

Rahul was earlier bowled by the same bowler after scoring 22 runs in the first innings. He has only registered a single half-century in the last six innings this year.

Fans expressed their disgust at KL Rahul’s defensive approach as skipper and the manner in which he got out against Bangladesh.

Aman Kharbanda @AmanKharbanda13

2nd inning - 23(62)

Is this the aggressive approach captain KL Rahul talking about?

#BANvIND 1st inning - 22(54)2nd inning - 23(62)Is this the aggressive approach captain KL Rahul talking about? 1st inning - 22(54) 2nd inning - 23(62)Is this the aggressive approach captain KL Rahul talking about?#BANvIND

Rohit_Live @Rohit_Live007



#INDvBAN As my Friend @AMIT_GUJJU always says - KL Rahul is the biggest Fraud in Indian Cricket!!

FOGG @AkshayB98142529 Thank god KL Rahul is out. I hope Gill score big and KL Rahul will be out of the 2nd test match and Rohit replaces him #BANvIND

CrickLife @Crick4Life Mr consistent of Indian team across formats #KLRahul𓃵 . He just never scores . #CricketTwitter

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 KL Rahul has become like Joe Root of 2019, getting starts but not converting it KL Rahul has become like Joe Root of 2019, getting starts but not converting it

Archer @poserarcher Got out on short ball, but hey that's not Shreyas Iyer we are talking about. Got out on short ball, but hey that's not Shreyas Iyer we are talking about. 💀

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43

#BANvIND It was so evident that a trap was set for KL Rahul and he fell right into it. What a disappointment. It was so evident that a trap was set for KL Rahul and he fell right into it. What a disappointment.#BANvIND

BABA_THANOS🇮🇳🇮🇳 @itsSSR0786



Kl Rahul is the biggest fraud in history of Indian cricket

#INDvsBAN #KLRahul𓃵 Jo 22 runs k baad 23 runs banay vo kl RahulKl Rahul is the biggest fraud in history of Indian cricket Jo 22 runs k baad 23 runs banay vo kl RahulKl Rahul is the biggest fraud in history of Indian cricket#INDvsBAN #KLRahul𓃵

Rahul's decision to bat again and failure with the bat (slow innings) came even as he promised aggressive cricket ahead of the opening Test.

In a press conference, he said:

"One thing is for sure, you’ll see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side.”

KL Rahul and Co. gain 254 runs lead against Bangladesh in their first innings

KL Rahul-led Team India gained a lead of 254 runs in their first innings. The hosts were bowled out for 150 in their first innings during the first session of Day 3, as five batters departed for single-digit scores. Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets. Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took a wicket apiece.

BCCI @BCCI



36/0 & lead Bangladesh by 290 runs 🏻 🏻



We will be back for the Second Session shortly.



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST That's Lunch on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test! #TeamIndia 36/0 & lead Bangladesh by 290 runsWe will be back for the Second Session shortly.Scorecard That's Lunch on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test! #TeamIndia 36/0 & lead Bangladesh by 290 runs👍🏻👍🏻We will be back for the Second Session shortly.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/TBTGbYCVMh

With more than two days left in the Test, the visitors will look to stretch their lead past 400 and bundle out Bangladesh once again to secure a win.

A win for Team India, who are yet to lose a single Test against Bangladesh ever, will keep them in good stead in terms of World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill scored a half-century in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, as India were 77/1 after 25.1 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86), Ravichandran Ashwin (58), and Kuldeep Yadav (40) stretched India’s total to 404.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam picked up four wickets each for Bangladesh, while Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed settled for a wicket apiece.

