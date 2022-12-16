“KL Rahul misses century by 77 runs” – India captain mercilessly trolled on Twitter after another failure against Bangladesh

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul once again failed to deliver against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test on Friday, December 16.
The right-hander was trapped on a short length delivery, which he played straight down the throat of Taijul Islam at fine leg off Khaled Ahmed, as the visitors lost their first wicket for 70. The 31-year-old scored 23 off 62 balls, comprising three boundaries.
Rahul was earlier bowled by the same bowler after scoring 22 runs in the first innings. He has only registered a single half-century in the last six innings this year.
Fans expressed their disgust at KL Rahul’s defensive approach as skipper and the manner in which he got out against Bangladesh.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Rahul's decision to bat again and failure with the bat (slow innings) came even as he promised aggressive cricket ahead of the opening Test.
In a press conference, he said:
"One thing is for sure, you’ll see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side.”
KL Rahul and Co. gain 254 runs lead against Bangladesh in their first innings
KL Rahul-led Team India gained a lead of 254 runs in their first innings. The hosts were bowled out for 150 in their first innings during the first session of Day 3, as five batters departed for single-digit scores. Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets. Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took a wicket apiece.
With more than two days left in the Test, the visitors will look to stretch their lead past 400 and bundle out Bangladesh once again to secure a win.
A win for Team India, who are yet to lose a single Test against Bangladesh ever, will keep them in good stead in terms of World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill scored a half-century in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, as India were 77/1 after 25.1 overs.
Earlier in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86), Ravichandran Ashwin (58), and Kuldeep Yadav (40) stretched India’s total to 404.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam picked up four wickets each for Bangladesh, while Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed settled for a wicket apiece.
