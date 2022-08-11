KL Rahul named captain for IND vs ZIM 2022 series, Shikhar Dhawan to be his deputy

Wicket-keeper KL Rahul has been added to the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe. He will lead the Men in Blue in the three-game series, scheduled to be held from August 18-22.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier named the captain for the Zimbabwe tour, will now be the vice-captain of the squad. The BCCI confirmed the development with a statement on their official website earlier on Thursday.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah read.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/1SdIJYu6hv

Rahul was sidelined from on-field action due to various injuries following the conclusion of IPL 2022. The BCCI named him as the captain for the home series against South Africa. However, a groin injury ruled him out of the South Africa series as well as the subsequent England tour.

KL Rahul traveled to Germany for his treatment

Rahul is yet to win a match as the captain of the Indian cricket team (Image: Getty)

Rahul went to Germany for his treatment and was set to make his return to the national side in the T20I series against West Indies. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 before the tour. As a result, he missed the entire Caribbean tour.

The selectors did not pick him for the Zimbabwe tour initially as they waited for his full recovery. Now that Rahul has passed the fitness test, he has been added to the squad for the three-match ODI series.

Here is the updated Indian squad for the tour of Zimbabwe:

KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Will Rahul win his first match as Indian captain on the Zimbabwe tour? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee