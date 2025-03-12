KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty share adorable maternity photoshoot pictures after former returns home following 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul recently posed for adorable pictures with his wife, Athiya Shetty, after returning home from Dubai following the conclusion of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue lifted the trophy after beating New Zealand in the final on Sunday (March 9).

Ad

With that, Rahul won his first ICC trophy after narrowly missing out in 2023 following India's defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup at home. Rahul played a vital role in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign, performing the finisher role maturely by holding his composure in crunch moments.

Rahul took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of his personal time off the field. In the post, he could be seen posing with his wife, Athiya Shetty, who is currently expecting.

Ad

Trending

KL Rahul captioned:

"Oh, baby! @theathiyashetty."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He is the one who gives you calmness"- Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's brilliant performances in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently applauded Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul for his consistent performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that Rahul played in a crucial spot in the line-up and displayed magnificent temperament in pressure situations to take his side over the line.

Ad

Speaking about the batter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he stated:

"KL Rahul is blamed whenever anything goes wrong. However, the way he has played in this entire tournament. Axar Patel comes at No. 5 and he (Rahul) plays at No. 6. The No. 6 guy gets to bat only when there is a little pressure, and this is the sort of pitch where batting keeps getting tougher as the old gets older."

Ad

He continued:

"The six he hit off (Mitchell) Santner's bowling, there were many pivotal moments like that. Run-a-ball was required to be scored and he did that. He stood till the end. He is the one who gives you calmness. In fact, in the last match, he even asked Kohli why he was hitting as he (Rahul) would take the risk. He takes the responsibility to help his partner reach a hundred."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news