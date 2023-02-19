"KL Rahul's situation is like being bitten by an ant while sitting on a camel" - Aakash Chopra on opener's unfortunate dismissal

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that KL Rahul was distinctly unlucky to be dismissed cheaply once again in India's second innings of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul managed just one run as Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down a 115-run fourth-innings target with six wickets to spare in Delhi on Sunday (February 19) to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Ravindra Jadeja (7/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) bundled out Australia for a paltry 113 earlier in the day.

Reflecting on India's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said the following about Rahul's unfortunate dismissal:

"When India got to bat, KL Rahul's situation is like being bitten by an ant while sitting on a camel. Such bad times - he played a very good shot actually, hit the middle of the bat and the keeper takes the catch after it bounces from the short-leg fielder's leg."

Chopra was happy that Cheteshwar Pujara was able to score the winning runs in his 100th Test, observing:

"Cheteshwar Pujara stood till the end, which was good as he was playing his 100th match and hit the winning shot. It was slightly away from his character, he hit it in the air after dancing down the wicket."

Pujara remained unbeaten on 31, a knock studded with four fours. The Saurashtra batter was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and admitted in a post-match interview that he was riddled with nerves at the time.

"Everyone else on one side and Rohit Sharma on the other" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma was aggressive throughout his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra added that Rohit Sharma seemed to be batting on a different pitch before he was unfortunately run out after a mix-up with Pujara, saying:

"Rohit Sharma was unfortunate to be run out on 31. The way he is batting - everyone else on one side and Rohit Sharma on the other. Rohit Sharma was not just surviving, he was hitting, he said that batting can be done on this pitch."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also pleased that Srikar Bharat ensured the hosts got across the line with his unbeaten knock, stating:

"Kohli was looking alright till the time he batted. Shreyas Iyer played one or two good shots and got caught in the deep while trying to hit another. Srikar Bharat batted well, played some good shots and took India to a win with his unbeaten 23-run knock."

While Virat Kohli scored 20 runs, Shreyas Iyer smashed a 10-ball 12. Bharat struck three fours and a six in his unbeaten 22-ball 23 and took India to the win alongside Pujara.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Should India persist with KL Rahul as opener for the third Test against Australia? Yes No 0 votes