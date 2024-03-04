KL Rahul set to begin rehab at NCA; full fitness expected in time for IPL 2024 - Reports 

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is expected to be fully fit in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He has been struggling with an apparent quadriceps injury, which forced him to miss the majority of the ongoing home Test series against England.

KL Rahul was recently ruled out of the fifth and final Test against Ben Stokes and Co, as he was in England seeking opinion surrounding his injury. The wicket-keeper batter had undergone surgery for the same in 2023 due to a complete tear midway through the IPL season.

Although Rahul recovered in time for the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, his workload was closely monitored. While he featured as a keeper-batter in Tests for India during the South Africa tour, he was restored to his earlier role as a pure batter for the home series against England.

As per reports, Rahul has returned to India and began his rehabilitation programme in National Cricket Academy, Bangalore.

"He had consulted top medical experts in London. He returned to India on Sunday and has checked into the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab. He should get the Return to Play certificate from the NCA soon. He is keen to prove his worth in the IPL as he's in line for selection in India's T20 World Cup team as a 'keeper-bat," a source told TOI.

KL Rahul's place in Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup depends on several factors, especially since he has not played a T20I since the semi-final encounter against England in the previous edition, two years ago.

KL Rahul's role in LSG batting unit could see a change in IPL 2024

The wicket-keeper batter has scored the bulk of the runs for his franchise over the course of the last couple of seasons at the top of the order. However, considering the stacked opening options in the LSG and the Indian camp, KL Rahul has been reportedly pondering a switch to the middle order.

With the likes of Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis, coupled with the recently acquired Devdutt Padikkal posing as strong opening candidates, the skipper could drop himself down the batting order.

He will have to make a strong statement through his 2024 campaign if he wishes to gain the selectors' attention ahead of the World Cup squad selection.

LSG begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 24.

