KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be fit in time for 2023 Asia Cup - Reports 

Team India batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, currently recovering from their respective injuries, are unlikely to make it to the 2023 Asia Cup squad. The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 30 while the selection committee is expected to announce the squad in a few days' time.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feel that the pair are not ready to be thrust into competitive cricket so soon. As a result, their participation in the Asia Cup has been ruled out. However, their presence in the squad for the subsequent three-match ODI series against Australia is being strongly considered.

Iyer opted to have surgery on his back after persistent injury troubles. The right-handed batter was last seen during the Border-Gavaskar series. He missed the entirety of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the franchise being led by Nitish Rana in his absence.

Rahul, on the other hand, sustained his injury midway through the 2023 IPL season while representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The wicket-keeper sought treatment in England, and while he has begun practicing in the nets, the general belief behind the scenes is that he is not ready for competitive cricket as of yet.

There is also a slight chance for Prasidh Krishna, who has been named in the three-match T20I series against Ireland, to feature in the 2023 Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer has recently recovered from a long-term injury that caused him to miss the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The majority of the squad will be comprised of members who recently played the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The bowling attack, however, will be spruced up with the return of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami.

Team management to decide on batting order during NCA camp ahead of Asia Cup; Shubman Gill may have to bat in the middle order

The prolonged absence of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant has troubled the Indian middle order, especially with Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson not showing any consistency. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has made a solid impression at the top of the order, which might lead to one of the opening batters having to slot down to the middle order.

The team management is aiming to resolve the crisis during the 2023 Asia Cup preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore from August 24 to 29, before departing for Sri Lanka. The possibility of Shubman Gill dropping to No. 4 is being looked into, which gives the team a left hand-right hand pairing at the top in the form of Rohit Sharma and Kishan.

Will Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul regain full fitness and have enough match practice under their belts ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.