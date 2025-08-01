“Knew this could well be his last opportunity” - Former India coach’s massive statement on Karun Nair amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Karun Nair was driven by the knowledge that the ongoing fifth Test against England at the Oval could be his last opportunity to deliver. The 33-year-old had struggled in the opening three Tests upon his return to the Indian side after eight years.Nair averaged under 22 as India trailed 1-2 after three Tests and was subsequently dropped from the 11 for the fourth Test. However, the right-hander was picked again for the crucial series finale, and he made it count with a defiant 52* off 98 deliveries on the opening day at the Oval.Batting at No.5, he was resolute on defense and stroked seven boundaries despite walking in with the side in trouble at 83/3 in their first innings.Talking about Karun Nair after the day's play on ESPN Cricinfo, Bangar said (3:08):&quot;The difference in the mindset, knowing this could well be his last opportunity. Whatever gameplan you have, you are in that fight mechanism. That's where you put your best foot forward, backing your strengths and looking for the scoring areas. He scored a lot of runs off the front foot and got a few balls on his legs as well, which he very efficiently put away.&quot;He added:&quot;Because of the kind of pressure he was under, and understanding this could be a critical Test match in his career, it brought the best out of him. On any other day, if England had bowled better as a pack, and if not for the knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, the team could have been bowled out for 150. In that context, this is turning out to be a valuable knock from Karun Nair.&quot;Nair's 52* helped India avoid a middle-order collapse and reach a respectable 204/6 at stumps on Day 1.&quot;What impressed me the most was how he curtailed his strokeplay outside the off-stump&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on Sai SudharsanSanjay Bangar praised Sai Sudharsan for the ability to curb his instincts and limit his offside play on the opening day of the Oval Test. The southpaw scored a resolute 38 off 108 deliveries under challenging circumstances to help India overcome the initial phase of the contest.&quot;What impressed me the most was how he curtailed his strokeplay outside the off-stump in the initial part of his innings. Despite that being a stronger suit of his game, curbing the instinct of not playing cover drives even to balls he would have normally driven, that was the standout part,&quot; said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).Sai scored his maiden half-century in the previous Test at Manchester, but averages only 25.80 after five innings in his debut series.