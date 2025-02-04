“Knows how to switch on and switch off” - Suresh Raina backs out-of-form India star ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has put his weight behind Virat Kohli ahead of the three-match ODI series against England. The 38-year-old reckoned that the star batter knows how to perform in ODIs, having scored 13,906 runs in the format.

Raina pointed out that Kohli enjoys playing against England, having scored 1,340 runs in 36 ODIs at an average of 41.87, including three centuries and nine fifties.

The remarks came after Kohli failed to live up to expectations in the Test series against Australia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh over the last few months. The right-handed batter also failed to make a mark on his return to the Ranji Trophy, departing for just six runs against the Railways.

Suresh Raina said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’ (via Mid-Day):

“When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack—all of which are high-scoring venues.”

Raina further stressed that India captain Rohit Sharma would be equally important as Kohli in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He said:

“For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India's ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely.”

Kohli and Rohit emerged as the leading run-getters at the 2023 ODI World Cup with 765 and 597 runs, respectively.

“Will definitely play because of his effectiveness in ODIs” – Suresh Raina on veteran India all-rounder

Suresh Raina further pointed out the significance of star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over format. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Axar Patel would be equally important in the upcoming ICC event.

He said in the aforementioned interaction:

“I think Jadeja will definitely play because of his effectiveness in ODIs. Kuldeep has not played a match since his injury, but we also have Axar Patel, who has been consistently performing well."

"The pitches in Dubai will offer some seam movement, but spin will also play a role. That’s why Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja need to be in top form. Rohit's choice of team combination will be crucial,” Raina added.

Jadeja, in particular, has 2756 runs and 220 wickets in 197 ODIs. The 36-year-old will make his comeback for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was rested for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year.

