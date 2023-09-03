"Kohli does not play like that at the start" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's boundary before his dismissal in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli's out-of-character approach led to his dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash between India and Pakistan.

Kohli scored just four runs before playing a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery onto his stumps in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. The Men in Blue were eventually bowled out for 266 but the match did not yield a result as rain didn't allow Pakistan to start their run chase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismissals. He pointed out that the former played an extravagant drive to hit a four at the start of his innings, something he doesn't do usually:

"Kohli came and played a drive. Everyone said - 'What a shot'. I said it is a good shot but when does Kohli play like that? It was a far-away ball and he doesn't hit such a distant ball just with his hands. Kohli does not play like that at the start."

Chopra added that Kohli's dismissal can't be termed unfortunate as the lack of foot movement was evident once again. He explained:

"When you do like that, things go awry, because if the ball is moving even slightly left or right from the pitch, or is getting stuck, you need to reach the ball with your feet and he didn't reach there. When he got out, people were saying that he was unfortunate, but he wasn't that unfortunate because the foot did not go once again."

Kohli smashed Naseem Shah for a boundary through cover off the fourth ball he faced. He then inside-edged an Afridi delivery onto his stumps while tentatively poking at it without moving his feet.

"Rohit's ball was absolutely brilliant but the set-up was even better" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Rohit Sharma was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for planning Rohit Sharma's dismissal. He explained:

"If we see Rohit's dismissal, Rohit's ball was absolutely brilliant but the set-up was even better because two balls went away and then one incoming ball. It almost reminded you of the way he (Afridi) dismissed KL Rahul."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons a short rain break also played a role in the Indian skipper's dismissal. He said:

"It was something like that only. The ball came in after pitching, you were slightly tentative, and the ball went between the bat and the pad. Between the two openers, Rohit was batting better, it seemed he would get his rhythm, but then there was a break and he got out."

The Indian openers played out the first 4.2 overs without getting separated before the match was interrupted due to rain. The nearly half-an-hour break probably made Rohit lose his concentration and he was dismissed off the fourth ball after the restart.

Poll : Was Virat Kohli too aggressive in his approach at the start of his innings? Yes No 0 votes