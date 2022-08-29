[WATCH] “Chakda ‘Xpress journey”- Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Kohli reacts

Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma shared her first glimpse of Jhulan Goswami’s biopic on Monday (August 28). The video shows director Prosit Roy depicting her journey to the World Cup finals while sharing the raw energy of the female cricket legend.

The sports drama has been inspired by the journey of the Indian fast bowler as she moves up the ladder despite setbacks to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for the country.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote:

“Here’s a glimpse into the Chakda ‘Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy.”

Since being shared on social media, the clip garnered more than 2 Lakh views in just 30 mins.

Anushka’s husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, and Jhulan quickly dropped heart emojis ahead of the OTT release of Chakda ‘Xpress on Netflix.

Earlier in January, Anushka shared a teaser of the upcoming film. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

“It is really special film because it is essentially as story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

Jhulan Goswami to play farewell match on September 24

Legendary female cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to retire from international cricket at Lord’s when India play their third and final ODI during their tour of England.

The Women in Blue will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and on the 15th followed by three ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was keen to give Jhulan a proper farewell as she failed to bid goodbye to the fielding after picking up an injury during ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Jhulan has represented India in 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is. She has scalped 44 Test wickets and picked up 252 and 56 wickets in white-ball formats.

The veteran pacer has represented India in five world cups (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022).

