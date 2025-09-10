"Koi kitna bhi kharab batting kare, atleast 50 toh cross kar hee leta hai" - Top 10 funny memes after India's crushing win vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025

Team India registered a thumping nine-wicket victory against the United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Stadium. Their bowling unit set the platform for the comfortable win with a clinical showing in the first innings after captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to chase.Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammad Waseem (19) started decently for UAE in the powerplay with a 26-run partnership for the first wicket. Jasprit Bumrah gave the first breakthrough for Men in Blue in the fourth over by cleaning up Sharafu with a brilliant delivery. Kuldeep Yadav then spun a web around the UAE batters in the middle overs and derailed their innings with a magnificent four-wicket spell.All-rounder Shivam Dube supported him well by picking up three wickets as the duo combined to bundle out the United Arab Emirates for 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma (30), Shubman Gill (20*), and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) then made quick work of the paltry chase as India cruised to 60/1 in just 4.3 overs.Fans enjoyed Wednesday night's one-sided Asia Cup 2025 match between India and UAE. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:&quot;Koi kitna bhi kharab batting kare, atleast 50 toh cross kar hee leta hai (No matter how badly someone bats, he at least crosses 50),&quot; a fan wrote on X.&quot;Clinical performance from the boys&quot; - Suryakumar Yadav after India's commanding 9-wicket win vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed satisfaction after his team delivered a clinical performance. Reflecting on the victory, he said: &quot;We wanted to see how the wicket was playing, and I think it played the same right through the match. Clinical performance from the boys! A lot of boys were here during the Champions Trophy, so they reckoned that spin would do well.&quot;Yadav continued:&quot;And the weather helps spinners as well. It is quite hot, as you can see. Abhishek Sharma is a phenomenal batter and there is a reason why he is world no. 1 right now! We all are excited about the next game!&quot;Team India will next face Pakistan on Sunday (September 14) at the same venue.You can view Asia Cup 2025 schedule here.