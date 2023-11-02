Kolkata police issues notice to CAB over black marketing of tickets for India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

The Kolkata Police has issued a notice to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) over black marketing of tickets for the India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match, which will be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 5.

The cops swung into action after a complaint was received at the Maidan Police Station in Kolkata from a cricket fan, who alleged collusion between online portal Bookmyshow and officials of CAB and BCCI.

As per the complaint, certain BCCI and CAB officials, along with Bookmyshow, purposely kept aside a number of tickets meant for the general public and handed them over to black-market dealers for personal gains.

As per media reports, a case was registered at the Maidan Police Station following the complaint and an investigation into the same is underway. The cops have issued a notice to CAB, seeking the appearance of a competent official to assist in the investigation at the police station on Thursday, November 2.

A notice was served to Bookmyshow as well, who have also been asked to assist in the investigation.

Kolkata Police recently arrested a man for black marketing of 2023 World Cup tickets

The complaint against CAB and Bookmyshow comes close on the heels of a man being arrested by the Kolkata Police for selling 2023 ICC World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets worth ₹2,500 at ₹11,000 each.

According to a post by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), a man named Ankit Agarwal was arrested for selling the ICC Cricket World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets.

“Kolkata Police seized a total of 20 tickets from his possession for the India Vs South Africa match which is going to be held on November 5,” the post stated.

Before the incident in Kolkata, an unidentified person was arrested for selling fake tickets at inflated prices for the India vs England 2023 World Cup match, which was played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

It may be recalled that cricket fans had a harrowing time purchasing tickets online on the Bookmyshow portal even though tickets were released in a phased manner. Many fans complained of long waiting times and a number of them were left disappointed as they failed to purchase tickets.